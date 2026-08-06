Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

The McCollum family just got a little bigger!

Parker McCollum and his wife, Hallie Ray Light McCollum, have officially welcomed their second baby boy, Rocker Tommy Light McCollum. The couple announced the happy news on August 1, sharing that Rocker arrived on July 30 weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

The new addition makes Parker and Hallie a family of four. Their oldest son, Major Yancey, was born in August 2024.

Parker made sure he was home for the big moment, postponing shows in Kansas City and Omaha after performing at Red Rocks. He told fans that while he hated having to change the schedule, family comes first. Both shows have since been rescheduled for September.

Parker and Hallie tied the knot in March 2022 and announced they were expecting their second son on Christmas Day last year.

Congratulations to the McCollum family on their newest little cowboy!

Parker McCollum & Hallie Ray Welcome Baby No. 2! was originally published on 93qcountry.com