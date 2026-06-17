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Ella Langely Welcomes A New Family Member To The Tour Life

Ella Langley Has a New Tour Buddy — And She's Absolutely Adorable

Published on June 17, 2026

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Ella Langley just added a new member to her family, and country fans are already obsessed.

The “Weren’t For The Wind” singer recently adopted a rescue puppy named Joan after visiting Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Florida ahead of a performance in West Palm Beach. What started as a visit to spend time with rescue dogs quickly turned into a forever-home moment when Langley connected with the pup.

Langley shared video from her visit on social media, showing her interacting with several rescued beagles before ultimately deciding to bring Joan home. The shelter recently took in more than 130 beagles rescued from a biomedical research facility, and Joan was one of the dogs receiving care and rehabilitation.

The adoption is especially fitting for Langley, who has long been passionate about animal rescue. She serves as a founding board member and Director of Fundraising for Pawsitive Rescue Division, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping dogs find loving homes.

Joan joins Langley’s two other dogs, Crue and Bee, making the country star a proud dog mom of three.

Fans flooded the comments with support after seeing Joan’s adoption story, and it’s safe to say this rescue pup has already found herself a whole lot of new admirers.

Honestly, if Joan starts showing up backstage, she may become Ella’s most popular tour companion yet.

Ella Langely Welcomes A New Family Member To The Tour Life was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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