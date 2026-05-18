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Palou on Pole, Newgarden Fastest, Rossi Crashes

Published on May 18, 2026

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Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they recap today’s massive crash in practice involving Alexander Rossi, Pato O’Ward, and Romain Grosjean, with Rossi the only one not cleared yet. They later talk about if Rossi doesn’t get medically cleared, who could replace him for the 110th Indianapolis 500. They later recap qualifying on Sunday after rain washed out Saturday, with Alex Palou denying Rossi and Felix Rosenqvist Pole for the 110th Indy 500. They also talk about auction items for the Burger Bash coming up on Thursday.

In the second segment, they talk more about qualifying from yesterday with times getting disallowed from Caio Collet and Jack Harvey, and how the one-off entries did.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin talks about no update still on Alexander Rossi, Katherine Legge confirmed on the entry list for the Coca-Cola 600, and premium seating for the Burger Bash.  

The official results from a rain-shortened Monday Practice for the 110th Indianapolis 500:

  1. #2 Josef Newgarden (Team Penske – Chevrolet)
  2. #75 Takuma Sato (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda)
  3. #19 Dennis Hauger (Dale Coyne Racing – Honda)
  4. #31 Ryan Hunter-Reay (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet)
  5. #28 Marcus Ericsson (Andretti Global – Honda)
  6. #9 Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda)
  7. #24 Jack Harvey (Dreyer & Reinbold Racing – Chevrolet)
  8. #5 Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet)
  9. #4 Caio Collet (A.J. Foyt Racing – Chevrolet)
  10. #21 Christian Rasmussen (Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet)
  11. #14 Santino Ferrucci (A.J. Foyt Racing – Chevrolet)
  12. #12 David Malukas (Team Penske – Chevrolet)
  13. #8 Kyffin Simpson (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda)
  14. #18 Romain Grosjean (Dale Coyne Racing – Honda)
  15. #27 Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti Global – Honda)
  16. #77 Sting Ray Robb (Juncos Hollinger Racing – Chevrolet)
  17. #10 Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda)
  18. #06 Helio Castroneves (Meyer Shank Racing – Honda)
  19. #26 Will Power (Andretti Global – Honda)
  20. #66 Marcus Armstrong (Meyer Shank Racing – Honda)
  21. #60 Felix Rosenqvist (Meyer Shank Racing – Honda)
  22. #11 Katherine Legge (A.J. Foyt Racing/HMD Motorsports – Chevrolet)
  23. #76 Rinus VeeKay (Juncos Hollinger Racing – Chevrolet)
  24. #3 Scott McLaughlin (Team Penske – Chevrolet)
  25. #45 Louis Foster (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda)
  26. #20 Alexander Rossi (Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet)
  27. #6 Nolan Siegel (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet)
  28. #7 Christian Lundgaard (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet)
  29. #33 Ed Carpenter (Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet)
  30. #47 Mick Schumacher (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda)
  31. #23 Conor Daly (Dreyer & Reinbold Racing – Chevrolet)
  32. #51 Jacob Abel (Abel Motorsports – Chevrolet)
  33. #15 Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda)

Palou on Pole, Newgarden Fastest, Rossi Crashes was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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