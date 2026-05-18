Rob Gronkowski to Return as Snake Pit Grand Marshal for Indy 500

Gronkowski, 4-time Super Bowl champ, is back as Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit grand marshal.

Zedd, Grammy-winning DJ, to headline the global EDM music festival at the Snake Pit.

Snake Pit offers general admission and VIP wristbands with access to raised viewing platform and amenities.

Source: Stephanie Augello / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS–Four-time Super Bowl Champion and FOX NFL studio analyst Rob Gronkowski is returning to be the grand marshal of the Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit for Sunday’s 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

“Last year was my first-ever Indy 500. The Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit is one of the coolest combinations of sports and music out there and in the ultimate venue. I had to come back to keep the party going and celebrate the biggest race in the world,” said Gronkowski.

As a studio analyst for FOX Sports, Gronkowski contributes to both “FOX NFL Sunday” and “FOX NFL Kickoff” during the NFL season. Gronkowski had two stints in the NFL, beginning with the New England Patriots from 2010-18. He won three Super Bowls, was named to five Pro Bowls and four first-team All-Pro teams and won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year during his nine years with the Patriots.

After a brief retirement in 2019, Gronkowski returned to the NFL and spent two seasons in Tampa Bay with his former quarterback, Tom Brady. Gronkowski won his fourth Super Bowl in 2021 with the Buccaneers. Before the end of his NFL tenure, he was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team and the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. He officially retired in 2022 after an 11-year career, ending with 92 touchdowns, 621 receptions and more than 9,200 yards.

When Gronkowski spoke to WIBC and Network Indiana last year, he correctly predicted that Alex Palou would win the 2025 Indy 500.

As part of the Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit, known as one of the most unique parties on the global EDM music scene, multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning artist, DJ and producer Zedd will headline an all-star lineup of global electronic music artists, including Crankdat, Wooli, it’s murph and Wax Motif. Performances begin early in the morning in the infield adjacent to Turn 3 of the IMS oval.

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General admission and VIP wristbands for the Snake Pit are on sale for $85 and $220 at ims.com. VIP amenities will include access to a raised viewing platform located beside the stage, a private cash bar and private air-conditioned restrooms.

All Snake Pit ticketholders must be at least 18 years old and hold a valid Indy 500 general admission or reserved seat ticket. Ticket holders should be prepared to show proper identification to enter the concert.

Rob Gronkowski to Return as Snake Pit Grand Marshal for Indy 500 was originally published on wibc.com