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Vegas Hosted the ACMs…But Texas Stole the Show

Vegas Hosted the ACMs…But Texas Stole the Show

Vegas may have hosted country music’s biggest night, but artists with Texas roots, Texas pride and Texas influence made sure the Lone Star State was front and center at the ACM Awards.

Published on May 18, 2026

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Cody Johnson at the 61st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards on at the 61st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards
Source: Photo by David Becker/Getty Images / Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

Texas may not have hosted this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards, but that didn’t stop the Lone Star State from owning the night.

After years of calling Texas home, the ACM Awards packed up for Las Vegas this year, but in true Texas fashion, the artists representing the state showed up louder, prouder and bigger than ever. From career-defining wins to songs that carried Texas spirit straight to the national spotlight, country music’s biggest night felt unmistakably Texas at its core.

Leading the charge was Texas native Cody Johnson, who delivered one of the most memorable moments of the evening with wins for Male Artist of the Year and the night’s biggest honor, Entertainer of the Year. For a former rodeo cowboy from Sebastopol, Texas, the moment felt bigger than just another trophy, it felt like a statement about where country music is headed and who continues to shape it. Cody has built his career the Texas way: independently, authentically and without compromising who he is.

But perhaps the most powerful moment came during his Entertainer of the Year acceptance speech, when Johnson unexpectedly dedicated the award to fellow nominee Luke Combs. Speaking emotionally to the crowd, Johnson shared a story about watching Combs perform overseas shortly after the birth of his child, witnessing “the anguish” and sacrifice that comes with life on the road while still delivering for fans night after night.

Johnson praised Combs for continuing to “preach the message of country music” across the world before ending with a heartfelt, “Tonight I want to dedicate my first Entertainer of the Year award to my buddy, Luke Combs. I love you, brother.” The moment was a reminder that beyond the awards and accolades, country music — and especially Texas country culture — has always been rooted in authenticity, respect and heart.

Another major Texas moment came courtesy of Parker McCollum, whose deeply personal and sonically rich project took home Album of the Year. The Conroe, Texas native proudly brought his hometown with him onto the ACM stage, shouting out Conroe and Montgomery County during his acceptance speech while also paying tribute to the Texas and Red Dirt artists who helped pave the way for artists like himself. McCollum specifically acknowledged fellow Texans and Red Dirt standouts including Koe Wetzel, Randy Rogers, Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson, Wade Bowen and Pat Green — artists who helped build the Texas country movement long before it became a national force.

McCollum has long represented the next generation of Texas country artists capable of bridging traditional storytelling with modern mainstream appeal, and the ACM win solidified what fans across Texas have known for years, Parker McCollum is one of the defining voices in country music today.

And while Ella Langley may not be from Texas, she made sure the state remained front and center throughout the night. Her breakout hit “Choosin’ Texas” became one of the evening’s biggest success stories, earning both Song of the Year and Single of the Year honors.

The track has become more than just a hit record; it’s an anthem that captures the pride, identity and larger-than-life spirit tied to Texas culture. Accepting one of the night’s biggest awards, Langley emotionally told the crowd, “I’m not at a loss for words very often. Thank you to the fans. I don’t know why you latched on to this song but thank you for doing it.” In many ways, it perfectly represented the theme of the night: even when the awards leave Texas, Texas still finds a way to steal the spotlight.

From Cody Johnson’s historic victories to Parker McCollum’s continued rise and Ella Langley putting Texas in the title of one of the year’s biggest songs, the ACM Awards proved one thing loud and clear: country music may travel, but its heartbeat still runs through Texas.

Vegas Hosted the ACMs…But Texas Stole the Show was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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