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Stars of the '70s

Stars of the '70s

Published on May 12, 2026

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Peter Revson
Source: Alvis Upitis / Getty

Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they look back at the stars of the ‘70s, such as Peter Revson and Mike Hiss.  

In the second segment, they continue their ‘70s night looking back at Mike Mosley and Jerry Grant.     

Then to wrap up another edition of the show, they continue their look back at the stars of the ‘70s, such as Joe Saldana and Sammy Sessions.    

Stars of the '70s was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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