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Katherine Legge Completes 110th Indy 500 Entry List

Published on April 27, 2026

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NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250
Source: Krista Jasso / Getty

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they preview tomorrow and Wednesday’s Indy 500 open test. They also talk about Katherine Legge officially rounding out the entry list for the 110th Indianapolis 500. Legge will drive the #11 e.l.f. Cosmetics Chevrolet with A.J. Foyt Racing and HMD Motorsports. They also talk about the logistics of not having bumping this year and how it could’ve gone if there was bumping. They later talk about Ryan Hunter-Reay and Arrow McLaren getting assistance from Jimmie Johnson and Legacy Motor Club for the 500. They also talk about Dreyer & Reinbold Racing having a technical alliance with Rinus VeeKay and Juncos Hollinger Racing along with a Wedbush sponsor for VeeKay at the 500. They later talk about the reports of non-charted teams not being allowed to compete in events other than the Indy 500 for 2027.

In the second segment, Curt and Kevin talk about the one-off Indy 500 entries this year consisting of Katherine Legge, Conor Daly, Jack Harvey, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Ed Carpenter, Jacob Abel, Takuma Sato, and Helio Castroneves. They also talk about the rookies competing in the Indy 500 this year consisting of Caio Collet, Dennis Hauger, Mick Schumacher, and Abel.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin talks about Linus Lundqvist returning to European racing.

Katherine Legge Completes 110th Indy 500 Entry List was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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