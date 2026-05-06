Keith Urban to Headline Houston’s Freedom Over Texas 2026
Keith Urban to Headline Houston’s Freedom Over Texas 2026
The City of Houston officially announced that global country superstar Keith Urban will headline the 2026 Freedom Over Texas celebration at Eleanor Tinsley Park on July 4th. Joining him are rock favorites Collective Soul and Texas legends Los Lonely Boys for a full day of live music, fireworks, food, and family-friendly entertainment.
According to the City of Houston, the event will run from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. along Buffalo Bayou and will celebrate America’s 250th anniversary in a major way.
Freedom Over Texas 2026 Lineup
This year’s entertainment lineup features a mix of country, rock, and Texas music favorites:
- Keith Urban
- Collective Soul
- Los Lonely Boys
Houston Mayor John Whitmire called Freedom Over Texas “one of Houston’s most exciting traditions,” promising a bigger and better celebration for 2026.
What To Expect at Freedom Over Texas
In addition to the concerts, Freedom Over Texas 2026 will feature:
- A massive Texas-sized fireworks show
- Family-friendly activities
- The All-American Kids Zone
- Liberty Park honoring military members and first responders
- Food vendors and drinks
- The Bud Zone beer garden
- The Dr Pepper Flavor Zone with live music
- A new soccer-themed Futbol Park celebrating Houston’s role as a FIFA World Cup host city
The celebration is expected to draw tens of thousands of people to downtown Houston.
Freedom Over Texas 2026 Tickets
General admission tickets are $15, and children 12 and under get in free according to the City of Houston.
Event Details
What: Freedom Over Texas 2026
When: July 4, 2026 | 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Where: Eleanor Tinsley Park
Headliner: Keith Urban
Additional Performers: Collective Soul and Los Lonely Boys
For more information and official ticket details, visit the City of Houston’s Freedom Over Texas page.
Keith Urban to Headline Houston’s Freedom Over Texas 2026 was originally published on 93qcountry.com