Listen Live
Close
Local

Keith Urban to Headline Houston’s Freedom Over Texas 2026

Keith Urban to Headline Houston’s Freedom Over Texas 2026

Houston is getting ready for one of the biggest Fourth of July celebrations in the country, and this year’s lineup is stacked.

Published on May 6, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The City of Houston officially announced that global country superstar Keith Urban will headline the 2026 Freedom Over Texas celebration at Eleanor Tinsley Park on July 4th. Joining him are rock favorites Collective Soul and Texas legends Los Lonely Boys for a full day of live music, fireworks, food, and family-friendly entertainment.

2023 CMT Music Awards – Show
+Source: AUSTIN, TEXAS – APRIL 02: In this image released on April 02, Keith Urban performs onstage for the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on March 29, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)

According to the City of Houston, the event will run from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. along Buffalo Bayou and will celebrate America’s 250th anniversary in a major way.

Freedom Over Texas 2026 Lineup

This year’s entertainment lineup features a mix of country, rock, and Texas music favorites:

  • Keith Urban
  • Collective Soul
  • Los Lonely Boys

Houston Mayor John Whitmire called Freedom Over Texas “one of Houston’s most exciting traditions,” promising a bigger and better celebration for 2026.

What To Expect at Freedom Over Texas

In addition to the concerts, Freedom Over Texas 2026 will feature:

  • A massive Texas-sized fireworks show
  • Family-friendly activities
  • The All-American Kids Zone
  • Liberty Park honoring military members and first responders
  • Food vendors and drinks
  • The Bud Zone beer garden
  • The Dr Pepper Flavor Zone with live music
  • A new soccer-themed Futbol Park celebrating Houston’s role as a FIFA World Cup host city

The celebration is expected to draw tens of thousands of people to downtown Houston.

Freedom Over Texas 2026 Tickets

General admission tickets are $15, and children 12 and under get in free according to the City of Houston.

Event Details

What: Freedom Over Texas 2026
When: July 4, 2026 | 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Where: Eleanor Tinsley Park
Headliner: Keith Urban
Additional Performers: Collective Soul and Los Lonely Boys

For more information and official ticket details, visit the City of Houston’s Freedom Over Texas page.

Keith Urban to Headline Houston’s Freedom Over Texas 2026 was originally published on 93qcountry.com

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Popular
phone app
Listen Live  |  Nick Cottongim

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

meghan maroney merch free $500 dollars to spend on her tour
Annie & Cole  |  Nick Cottongim

Win: Megan Maroney Tickets + A Private Pre-Show Shopping Spree

holiday World Splashin Safari TIckets giveaway for long time
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Holiday World

hudson westbrook flatland calvary hank up close concert
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Flatland Calvary or Hudson Westbrook

AUTO: MAY 10 INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Sonsio Grand Prix 2026

Sundown Gardens & Miss M's Mother's Day Contest 2026
Contests  |  Heidi Brewer

Win a $100 Mother’s Day prize from Sundown Gardens and Miss M’s Home & Garden

CS
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Top 10 Country baseball Walk-Up Songs in 2025

1080x1350_KidRock_2026_Regional_RuoffMusicCenter_0619
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Kid Rock Meet & Greet

Entertainment  |  Lo Sessions

ACM Awards Week Heats Up with Star-Studded Events in Las Vegas

20 Items
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Richest Country Singers In The World

Upcoming Events
Molson Coors | Indy 500 Ticket Stops '26
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Ticket Stop: Win Tickets to Miller Lite Carb Day & the Indianapolis 500!

RC Electric | Annie & Cole Carb Day
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Annie & Cole LIVE at Carb Day

Get Tickets: Morgan WallenGet Tickets: Morgan Wallen
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Morgan Wallen

AUTO: MAY 10 INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sonsio Grand Prix 2026

Scotty McCreery, Josh Turner, Lorrie Morgan & BIGG Country
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Scotty McCreery, Josh Turner, Lorrie Morgan & BIGG Country

tickets to see Luke Combs, Friday, April 17th at Notre Dame!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get TIckets: Luke Combs

Get tickets to see Nate Smith, April 17th at Old National Centre!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Nate Smith

OutlawMusicFestival_2026_Regional_RuoffMusicCenter_0823_Onsale
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Outlaw Music Festival

TurnpikeTroubadours_2026_Regional_EverwiseAmphitheateratWhiteRiverStatePark
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Turnpike Troubadours

Disney Descendants, Zombies & Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Concert Tour
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Disney Worlds Collide

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close