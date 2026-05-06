Keith Urban to Headline Houston’s Freedom Over Texas 2026

The City of Houston officially announced that global country superstar Keith Urban will headline the 2026 Freedom Over Texas celebration at Eleanor Tinsley Park on July 4th. Joining him are rock favorites Collective Soul and Texas legends Los Lonely Boys for a full day of live music, fireworks, food, and family-friendly entertainment.

+Source: AUSTIN, TEXAS – APRIL 02: In this image released on April 02, Keith Urban performs onstage for the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on March 29, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)

According to the City of Houston, the event will run from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. along Buffalo Bayou and will celebrate America’s 250th anniversary in a major way.

Freedom Over Texas 2026 Lineup

This year’s entertainment lineup features a mix of country, rock, and Texas music favorites:

Keith Urban

Collective Soul

Los Lonely Boys

Houston Mayor John Whitmire called Freedom Over Texas “one of Houston’s most exciting traditions,” promising a bigger and better celebration for 2026.

What To Expect at Freedom Over Texas

In addition to the concerts, Freedom Over Texas 2026 will feature:

A massive Texas-sized fireworks show

Family-friendly activities

The All-American Kids Zone

Liberty Park honoring military members and first responders

Food vendors and drinks

The Bud Zone beer garden

The Dr Pepper Flavor Zone with live music

A new soccer-themed Futbol Park celebrating Houston’s role as a FIFA World Cup host city

The celebration is expected to draw tens of thousands of people to downtown Houston.

Freedom Over Texas 2026 Tickets

General admission tickets are $15, and children 12 and under get in free according to the City of Houston.

Event Details

What: Freedom Over Texas 2026

When: July 4, 2026 | 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Eleanor Tinsley Park

Headliner: Keith Urban

Additional Performers: Collective Soul and Los Lonely Boys

For more information and official ticket details, visit the City of Houston’s Freedom Over Texas page.

Keith Urban to Headline Houston’s Freedom Over Texas 2026 was originally published on 93qcountry.com