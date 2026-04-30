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Jon Pardi Casts Wife Summer in Steamy “Boots Off” Music Video

Jon Pardi Casts Wife Summer in Steamy “Boots Off” Music Video

Jon Pardi is bringing fans a more personal—and playful—side of his relationship in his latest music video.

Published on April 30, 2026

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Jon Pardi is bringing fans a more personal—and playful—side of his relationship in his latest music video.

The country star just dropped the visual for “Boots Off,” and it features his real-life wife, Summer Pardi, front and center. The video follows the couple on a night out, getting dressed up and hitting the town before the evening turns into a more intimate, romantic setting.

The chemistry? Completely real.

By casting Summer, Pardi leans into authenticity, giving fans a glimpse into their relationship in a way that feels natural and fun. The video blends flirtation, humor, and romance—matching the laid-back, feel-good vibe of the song itself.

“Boots Off” is part of Pardi’s latest era of music, continuing to showcase his signature honky-tonk style while adding a more personal touch inspired by his life offstage. The track itself was even influenced by real moments from his relationship, making Summer’s appearance in the video a perfect fit.

Real-Life Love on Screen

This isn’t the first time fans have seen Summer alongside Pardi, but this video definitely turns up the spotlight. From date-night energy to those quieter, more intimate moments, the couple’s connection is at the heart of the entire storyline.

The Takeaway

Between the catchy track and the undeniable chemistry, “Boots Off” proves that sometimes the best casting choice is right at home.

And fans? They’re here for it.

Jon Pardi Casts Wife Summer in Steamy “Boots Off” Music Video was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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