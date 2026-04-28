Dolly, Willie Among Country Artists Named in NY Times’ ’30 Greatest Living American Songwriters’ List

Source: Dolly Parton (left) and Willie Nelson (right) (Getty Images). Dolly, Willie Among Country Artists Named in New York Times’ ’30 Greatest Living American Songwriters’ List The New York Times released their list of the “30 greatest living American songwriters” on Monday, featuring a handful of country artists including Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson. This list also features Taylor Swift, along with notable country music songwriters Brandy Clark, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne. The New York Times’ list recognizes living American songwriters across all generations and genres of music, including artists like Lana Del Ray, Missy Elliott, Bruce Springsteen and Stevie Wonder.

Dolly Parton Source: Photo of Dolly Parton (Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns) Parton has been one of country music’s most prolific and influential songwriters since the 1960s, building a catalog that spans genres and generations. Love Recording Artists? Get more! Join the Country 97.1 HANK FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. She reportedly wrote “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You” on the same day in 1973, with the latter famously becoming a global hit for Whitney Houston in 1992 after its inclusion in The Bodyguard. Parton’s songwriting is often rooted in personal storytelling, drawing from her upbringing in rural Tennessee. Songs like “Coat of Many Colors” reflect that autobiographical approach, helping define her voice as both a writer and performer. With more than 3,000 songs written over her career, based on her own estimation, Parton remains active as both a recording artist and songwriter, continuing to add to one of the most respected catalogs in American music.

Willie Nelson Source: Willie Nelson during Willie Nelson in Concert at the Great Southeast Music Hall in Atlanta – October 27, 1975 at Great Southeast Music Hall in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. (Photo by Tom Hill/WireImage) Nelson has been active in the music industry since the mid 1950s. Prior to the breakout of his legendary recording and performing career, he was a very accomplished songwriter for other artists. He wrote Patsy Cline’s “Crazy” in 1959, with she would record release in 1961. “Crazy” would go on to become her signature song, according to the New York Times. Despite the success of “Crazy”, Nelson nearly quit the music industry completely after his own records failed to draw much attention. It wasn’t until the early 1970s when Nelson moved to Austin, Texas, that his career took off. His unique country sound, known for infusing his music with folk and jazz, proved very popular among the local crowds. From there, he’d go on to become a staple in outlaw country. Now, just about to turn 94, Nelson continues to write and record new music, adding to his discography that features hundreds of songs and 104 studio albums. Of the hundreds of songs written to his credit, “On the Road Again” stands out as Nelson’s signature song.

Taylor Swift Source: Despite a few glitches, Taylor Swift thrilled audiences for three nights at Chicago’s Soldier Field. Swift emerged in the mid-2000s as a teenage country artist, quickly gaining recognition for writing or co-writing her own material. Her 2008 sophomore album Fearless helped establish her as a major songwriting force, featuring hits like “Love Story” and “You Belong With Me,” both of which showcased her narrative-driven style. Swift has since evolved across multiple genres, but songwriting has remained central to her work. She has written or co-written the vast majority of her catalog, which spans country, pop, and indie-folk influences. Known for her detailed, autobiographical lyrics, Swift continues to be one of the most commercially successful and critically recognized songwriters of her generation.

Brandy Clark Clark has built a reputation as one of Nashville’s most respected modern songwriters, known for her sharp storytelling and character-driven lyrics. She co-wrote “Follow Your Arrow” for Kacey Musgraves and “Trailblazer” with Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson, as well as “Mama’s Broken Heart” for Lambert. Clark has also written extensively for her own albums, earning critical acclaim for her efforts.

Shane McAnally McAnally is one of the most decorated songwriters in modern country music, with multiple Songwriter of the Year honors from the Country Music Association. His credits include “Follow Your Arrow” for Kacey Musgraves, “Body Like a Back Road” for Sam Hunt and “American Kids” for Kenny Chesney. In addition to songwriting, McAnally is a prominent producer, playing a key role in shaping the sound of contemporary country music.