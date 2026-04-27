Stagecoach 2026 Recap: The Biggest Moments From Country’s Wildest Weekend

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty Stagecoach 2026 proved once again why it’s one of the biggest parties in country music 🤠 Held April 24–26 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, the three-day festival brought together some of the biggest names in country—along with a few unexpected crossover moments—for a weekend full of music, surprises, and unforgettable energy.

Star-Studded Headliners & Performances This year’s lineup was led by heavy hitters like Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Post Malone, each bringing massive crowds and major moments to the main stage. From traditional country to genre-blending sets, the festival leaned into its signature mix of sounds—featuring everything from classic acts like Brooks & Dunn to crossover performances and surprise guests throughout the weekend.

Unexpected Moments & Collabs Stagecoach always delivers surprises—and 2026 didn’t disappoint. Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Country 97.1 HANK FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. There were special guest appearances, celebrity sightings, and even unexpected musical moments that blurred the lines between country, rock, and hip-hop. From pop culture cameos to artists jumping onstage together, the weekend was full of those “you had to be there” moments.

Weather Drama… But the Show Went On Not everything went perfectly—strong winds on Saturday night caused a temporary evacuation and delayed performances. Some sets were impacted, but fans still showed up in full force once things resumed, with Lainey Wilson powering through as a headliner and delivering one of the standout performances of the weekend.

More Than Just Music Beyond the stages, Stagecoach delivered the full festival experience—food, fashion, and immersive activations all playing a role in the weekend. From themed pop-ups to celebrity appearances and brand activations, it wasn’t just about the music—it was about the lifestyle that comes with it.