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Lainey Wilson Gets Real in New Netflix Documentary—Here’s How to Watch

Lainey Wilson’s brand-new Netflix documentary, Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool, is officially out now

Published on April 23, 2026

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15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors - Show
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Country fans are getting an unfiltered look at one of the genre’s biggest stars.

Lainey Wilson’s brand-new Netflix documentary, Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool, is officially out now—and it’s showing her like you’ve never seen her before.

The film, which runs about 80 minutes, follows Wilson over the course of more than a year, capturing everything from life on the road to behind-the-scenes moments most fans never get to see.

Not Your Typical Music Doc

Don’t expect a polished, highlight-reel version of fame. The documentary actually opens with a real-life moment—Lainey cleaning up after her dog—setting the tone for a raw, honest look at her day-to-day life.

From there, it dives into her journey from small-town dreamer to one of country music’s biggest names, highlighting both the wins and the struggles along the way.

Fans will also see deeply personal moments, including her relationships, her grind before success, and the pressure of balancing life and career at the highest level.

A Story Years in the Making

The documentary traces Wilson’s rise over more than a decade, showing just how long it took to break through—and what it really costs to stay true to yourself in the spotlight.

At its core, Keepin’ Country Cool is about authenticity, resilience, and proving that country music still has a place in today’s world.

How to Watch

The documentary premiered globally on Netflix on April 22, and is available to stream now.

Bottom Line

If you’re a Lainey Wilson fan—or just love a good underdog story—this one’s worth the watch.

Because behind the awards, sold-out shows, and major moments… this is the real story.

Lainey Wilson Gets Real in New Netflix Documentary—Here’s How to Watch was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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