Need to grab attention on TikTok or Reels? Short animations are key

Pixabay.com royalty-free image #5323006, 'tiktok, social media, app' uploaded by user konkarampelas, retrieved from https://pixabay.com/photos/tiktok-social-media-app-tik-tok-5323006/ on May 10th, 2021. License details available at https://pixabay.com/en/service/terms/#usage – image is licensed under Creative Commons CC0 license

Short animations give TikTok and Reels creators a measurable edge by exploiting motion perception, compressing communication time, and driving the watch time and replay signals that both platforms reward most.

In the early days of Web 2.0, stats suggested users would decide whether to engage with content within just a few seconds. When it comes to platforms like TikTok or Instagram, you have even less time to make the right impression.

Love Country 97.1 HANK FM? Get more! Join the Country 97.1 HANK FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

According to Net Psychology, the decision to stop scrolling takes only a fraction of a second. In fast-moving feeds, content that takes longer than that to make a strong impression.

Trying to make an immediate impact, Many content creators turn to short animations to boost engagement.

How Does TikTok Animation Relate to Human Evolution?

There’s a scientific reason why so many Instagram creators are using animation to create eye-catching TikTok content. According to Education Sciences, the human visual system is hardwired to track motion. When we see movement, we instinctively pay attention.

While this is a survival adaptation millions of years in the making, it means we’re highly susceptible to short animations. Animation tools for reels can harness this by creating engaging animations that immediately grab the viewers’ attention.

An Animation Says 1,000 Words

Short animations are also great for getting your message across in a short video. The short format of TikToks and Reels means you’re often not left with much time to communicate, which is challenging when you’re trying to explain advanced concepts.

Animation tools for Reels can help. According to Education Sciences, animated graphics can explain complex topics significantly faster than words alone. The point of TikTok is quick engagement, so the faster you can communicate your ideas, the more reels engagement you’ll get.

Engage the Algorithm

When TikTok and Reels choose what content to promote, they look at watch time and replay rate more than likes or comments. A looping animation addresses both signals simultaneously.

When a viewer watches all the way through and is then pulled into a second loop, they have sent two of the strongest positive signals to the algorithm without them needing to follow or like.

Types of Short Animations That Perform Well

Unsure what kind of animation best suits your content? Consider the following types of animation that tend to perform well on TikTok and Instagram. Basic animation creator apps can create these styles:

Kinetic typography : This is animated text that syncs to audio; it’s the most reliable entry point for eye-catching TikTok content.

: This is animated text that syncs to audio; it’s the most reliable entry point for eye-catching TikTok content. Seamless loops : animations that end where they begin can trigger involuntary replays and inflate watch time.

: animations that end where they begin can trigger involuntary replays and inflate watch time. Motion graphics and explainers : The one-animated-idea-per-clip format dominates in educational niches like finance, health, and productivity.

: The one-animated-idea-per-clip format dominates in educational niches like finance, health, and productivity. Animated overlays on real footage: This approach involves arrows, highlights, and illustrated reactions layered over live video; the hybrid approach for tutorials and product demos.

Get Started With Animations

Short animations are one of the most accessible advantages available to creators on TikTok and Reels. Pick one format from the list above, apply it to a post this week, and compare the watch time against a recent static post.

If you’re interested in learning more about similar topics, see our other blog posts.