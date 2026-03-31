There’s a new name making serious noise in the country space—and Braxton Keith is about to take it to the next level.

The rising Texas artist just announced his debut album Real Damn Deal, set to drop May 15—and if you’ve been paying attention, you already know this one’s been a long time coming.

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Braxton’s built a fast-growing fan base—especially among younger listeners—by staying rooted in a traditional, neotraditional country sound that feels both fresh and familiar. It’s clearly working too, with over 2.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify and climbing.

And this album? It’s personal.

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Braxton co-wrote 10 of the 15 tracks, leaning heavily into storytelling and authenticity. He also teamed up with some serious songwriting heavy-hitters, including Jim Lauderdale, Liz Rose, and Chris Stapleton—so yeah, the songwriting cred is stacked.

Production-wise, the project is helmed by Alex Torrez and David Dorn, helping bring that classic country feel to life while still sounding current.

And about that title—Real Damn Deal…

Braxton actually hesitated at first, but ultimately leaned into it as a statement. For him, it represents exactly what he’s trying to do: keep country music honest, raw, and true to its roots.

The album is already generating major buzz and is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated debut releases in country this year. Along with original songs, fans can expect a mix of collaborations and even a few covers of classic country tracks woven into the project.

If you’ve been waiting for something that feels like real country again… this might be it.

Braxton Keith Announces Debut Album Real Damn Deal was originally published on 93qcountry.com