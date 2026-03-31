Kane Brown is back with new music, and this one’s personal.

His brand new single, “Woman,” is a heartfelt tribute to his wife, Katelyn Brown—and you can feel that emotion in every line. Kane co-wrote the track alongside John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson, and Taylor Phillips, with production handled by the legendary Dann Huff.

And the story doesn’t stop at the song.

The music video—filmed at Universal Studios Orlando—brings that love to life, featuring Kane, Katelyn, and their daughter in a series of sweet, real-life moments that make this one hit even harder.

Kane shared how excited he is for fans to finally hear “Woman,” and it’s clear this release is more than just another single—it’s a glimpse into his real life and what matters most to him.

But music isn’t the only thing keeping him busy right now.

Kane’s also expanding his footprint in a big way, with plans to open Kane Brown’s On Broadway in Nashville, plus an upcoming guest appearance on the ABC series 9-1-1: Nashville. On top of that, he’s stepping into a major behind-the-scenes role as executive producer on Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch.

From new music to new ventures, Kane Brown is proving he’s not slowing down anytime soon—and if “Woman” is any indication, he’s doing it all with heart.

Kane Brown Drops “Woman” — A Love Letter to His Wife Katelyn was originally published on 93qcountry.com