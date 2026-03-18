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Parker McCollum Setlist? Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Published on March 18, 2026

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CMA Fest 2025 - Day Two
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

The “Limestone kid” from Conroe,” Parker McCollum, is set to return for his third outing on RODEOHOUSTON‘s rotating star stage Friday night at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo at NRG Stadium in Houston.

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RELATED: RODEOHOUSTON Bag Policy 2026: What You Can & Can’t Bring

While there’s no official setlist for his upcoming performance, here’s a possible setlist of songs put together from his recent shows that you should know before you go to rodeo!

1. ‘My Blue’

2. ‘Big Sky’

3. ‘Meet You in the Middle’

4. ‘Young Man’s Blues’

5. ‘To Be Loved By You’

6. ‘What Kinda Man’

7. ‘I Can’t Breathe’

8. ‘Big Ole Fancy House’

9. ‘Hell of a Year’

10. ‘Handle On You’

11. ‘Killin’ Me’

12. ‘Burn It Down’

13. ‘Pretty Heart’

14. ‘Like a Cowboy’

15. ‘My Worst Enemy’

Parker McCollum Setlist? Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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