Parker McCollum Setlist? Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

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The “Limestone kid” from Conroe,” Parker McCollum, is set to return for his third outing on RODEOHOUSTON‘s rotating star stage Friday night at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo at NRG Stadium in Houston.

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While there’s no official setlist for his upcoming performance, here’s a possible setlist of songs put together from his recent shows that you should know before you go to rodeo!