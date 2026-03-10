Blake Shelton Gives Fans a Peek at Ranch Garden Plans

Source: Variety / Getty

Blake Shelton is embracing ranch life alongside his wife, Gwen Stefani.

He recently shared a video update from their property in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, giving fans a look at the big plans they have for the land this spring.

In the clip, Blake says, “Hey guys, it’s Blake Shelton coming at you from Oklahoma. It’s getting close to springtime. Me and my wife, her name’s Gwen, were out here putting this plastic out yesterday. Just the two of us, nobody else.”

The camera then pans over their garden area, where long strips of tarp have been laid out for planting. The couple plans to grow tomatoes, peppers, squash, cucumbers, and even a patch of sweet corn.

Blake also joked about the project, saying, “I don’t eat any vegetables in the first place, but it’s fine.”

Still, he seems excited about the project. In the caption of the video, Blake wrote, “We’re doing it… we’re really doing it this year.”