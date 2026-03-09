Listen Live
Close
Music

Thomas Rhett Announces ‘Soundtrack To Life Tour’

Published on March 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Thomas Rhett is hitting the road this summer with a brand-new headlining run, announcing his THE SOUNDTRACK TO LIFE TOUR, a nationwide trek that will bring his chart-topping hits to more than 20 cities across the country.

The tour is set to kick off on July 9 in Nashville, launching what promises to be a high-energy season of live shows packed with fan favorites and new music. Along the way, Rhett will be joined by a rotating lineup of rising country stars in the opening slots, giving fans an even bigger night of music.

Evansville and Louisville Stops Highlight the Tour

No Indy dates. but we will have two exciting opportunities to catch Rhett live this summer. The tour will make a stop in Evansville, followed by another major show in Louisville, bringing his arena-sized energy to the region.

Known for delivering crowd-pleasing performances packed with hits like “Die a Happy Man,” “Life Changes,” and “Beer Can’t Fix,” Rhett continues to cement his place as one of country music’s most dynamic live performers.

Ticket Information

Fans eager to secure their seats won’t have to wait long.

Presales begin March 11

General public ticket sales start March 13

A limited number of VIP packages will also be available, offering fans premium seating and exclusive experiences to elevate their concert night.

With a stacked lineup, fan-favorite hits, and a full summer schedule ahead, the THE SOUNDTRACK TO LIFE TOUR is shaping up to be one of the must-see country tours of the year.

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Tyler Nance
Trending
phone app
Listen Live  |  Hannah Fink

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

CS
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Top 10 Country baseball Walk-Up Songs in 2025

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Tyler Nance
Up-Close Concert  |  Nick Cottongim

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Tyler Nance

Ronnie Milsap 50th Opry Anniversary
Entertainment  |  coledunbar1

Ella Langley Reveals Surprising Acting Dream

51st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show
3 Items
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Country Artists Turning 50 in 2026

The 58th Annual CMA Awards - Show
5 Items
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Megan Moroney’s Dating History

Luke Combs
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Luke Combs Says He Got the “Pretty Woman” Treatment at a Rolex Store

CMA Fest 2025 - Day Two
Entertainment  |  coledunbar1

Cody Johnson Drops New Song “Blame Texas”

Zac Brown Band In Concert - Sacramento, CA 2010
Entertainment  |  anniefoxradio

Zac Brown Band’s “Give It Away” Named 2026 NCAA Tournament Anthem

Sphere Lights Up Las Vegas Skyline
Entertainment  |  coledunbar1

Nashville Might Get Its Own Version of the Sphere

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close