Thomas Rhett Announces ‘Soundtrack To Life Tour’

Thomas Rhett is hitting the road this summer with a brand-new headlining run, announcing his THE SOUNDTRACK TO LIFE TOUR, a nationwide trek that will bring his chart-topping hits to more than 20 cities across the country.

The tour is set to kick off on July 9 in Nashville, launching what promises to be a high-energy season of live shows packed with fan favorites and new music. Along the way, Rhett will be joined by a rotating lineup of rising country stars in the opening slots, giving fans an even bigger night of music.

Evansville and Louisville Stops Highlight the Tour

No Indy dates. but we will have two exciting opportunities to catch Rhett live this summer. The tour will make a stop in Evansville, followed by another major show in Louisville, bringing his arena-sized energy to the region.

Known for delivering crowd-pleasing performances packed with hits like “Die a Happy Man,” “Life Changes,” and “Beer Can’t Fix,” Rhett continues to cement his place as one of country music’s most dynamic live performers.

Ticket Information

Fans eager to secure their seats won’t have to wait long.

Presales begin March 11

General public ticket sales start March 13

A limited number of VIP packages will also be available, offering fans premium seating and exclusive experiences to elevate their concert night.

With a stacked lineup, fan-favorite hits, and a full summer schedule ahead, the THE SOUNDTRACK TO LIFE TOUR is shaping up to be one of the must-see country tours of the year.