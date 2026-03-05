Carly Pearce and Riley Green Announce Sultry New Duet

Source: Catherine Powell / Getty

Country stars Carly Pearce and Riley Green are teaming up for a brand-new duet, and fans won’t have to wait long to hear it.

The pair announced their upcoming collaboration, “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay,” arriving March 13, giving country listeners another highly anticipated pairing from two of the genre’s biggest voices.

The single’s cover art immediately sparked buzz online, featuring Pearce and Green locked in a romantic embrace. The intimate imagery has already led fans to speculate that a steamy music video could accompany the track when it drops.

“If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay” will appear on Pearce’s upcoming fifth studio album, a project that continues to build momentum following the release of her recent singles “Church Girl” and “Dream Come True.” With Pearce’s powerhouse vocals and Green’s signature Southern drawl, the duet is shaping up to be a standout moment on the record.

As anticipation grows across social media, fans are counting down the days until March 13 to hear the chemistry between Pearce and Green on what promises to be one of the most talked-about country collaborations of the spring.