Ella Langley Reveals Surprising Acting Dream

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Ella Langley may be ruling country music at the moment, but she’s already thinking about her next move.

The rising star recently revealed she’d love to step into acting someday, and she’s not looking to saddle up for a Western like some of her country peers.

Instead, Ella has her sights set on something much darker.

“I really want to do a horror movie,” she said. “That’s one of my big goals… an old-school horror movie. Not like this stuff you can’t put on and let your daddy walk through the room.”

So apparently she’s leaning more classic chills than modern shock value.

Music may be her main focus for now, but don’t be surprised if Ella Langley’s name shows up in movie credits one day, possibly in something that keeps you up at night.