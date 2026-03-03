Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Ella Langley Reveals Surprising Acting Dream

Published on March 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ronnie Milsap 50th Opry Anniversary
Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Ella Langley may be ruling country music at the moment, but she’s already thinking about her next move.

The rising star recently revealed she’d love to step into acting someday, and she’s not looking to saddle up for a Western like some of her country peers.

Instead, Ella has her sights set on something much darker.

“I really want to do a horror movie,” she said. “That’s one of my big goals… an old-school horror movie. Not like this stuff you can’t put on and let your daddy walk through the room.”

So apparently she’s leaning more classic chills than modern shock value.

Music may be her main focus for now, but don’t be surprised if Ella Langley’s name shows up in movie credits one day, possibly in something that keeps you up at night.

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Tyler Nance
Trending
phone app
Listen Live  |  Hannah Fink

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Tyler Nance
Up-Close Concert  |  Nick Cottongim

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Tyler Nance

CS
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Top 10 Country baseball Walk-Up Songs in 2025

The 58th Annual CMA Awards - Show
5 Items
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Megan Moroney’s Dating History

51st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show
3 Items
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Country Artists Turning 50 in 2026

1080x1350_KidRock_2026_Regional_RuoffMusicCenter_0619
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Kid Rock with Jon Pardi

Music Survey HANK FM
Contests  |  Hannah Fink

Choose The Music We Play On Hank FM!

9x RIAA diamond-certified, GRAMMY® Award-nominated superstar Post Malone rocks out at the one-night only Bud Light Presents Post Malone & Buddies show to kick off Super Bowl LX weekend
Entertainment  |  coledunbar1

Post Malone Tries to Slash Beer Prices Mid-Concert

Trending
26 Items

Trending

Music  |  Jarrett Huff

25 Romantic Country Songs for Valentine’s Day

Eric Church: Evangeline vs The Machine Comes alive, February 11th through the 14th at select theaters!
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Concert Film – Eric Church: Evangeline vs The Machine

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close