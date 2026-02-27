Listen Live
Cody Johnson Proposed After Texas Roadhouse Date

Published on February 27, 2026

59th Annual Country Music Association Awards - Show
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Cody Johnson has a proposal story that’s as down-home as it gets, and it might’ve happened at a place you’ve eaten a dozen times.

He shared, “This might sound cheesy, but on our first date I took her to a local Texas Roadhouse. We sat in a booth, and I was already so in love. I couldn’t wait to make her my wife.”

Exactly one year later, they recreated that first night, parking in the same spot and sitting in the very same booth.

But he didn’t ask the big question over dinner.

Instead, Cody waited until they walked back out to the truck. That’s when he dropped to one knee and asked her to marry him.

Now the couple shares three kids and their love story all started with fresh-baked rolls and that famous honey cinnamon butter.

