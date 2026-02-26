Brad Paisley joining ‘American Idol’ Season 24

Source: M Becker/American Idol 2009 / Getty

The excitement surrounding American Idol Season 24 reaches new heights as the show welcomes powerhouse entertainers Keke Palmer and Brad Paisley as mentors for the highly anticipated Top 20 round. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Hawaii, the upcoming episodes—airing March 16 and March 23—promise unforgettable performances, expert coaching, and elevated competition stakes.

Hawaiian Showcase at Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa

This pivotal round unfolds at the luxurious Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, where contestants will refine their artistry and stage presence under the guidance of Palmer and Paisley. Known for its world-class setting and inspiring oceanfront views, the resort provides the perfect atmosphere for contestants preparing for career-defining performances.

Mentorship at this stage is critical. With the competition narrowing and national attention intensifying, Palmer’s dynamic performance background and Paisley’s chart-topping country expertise bring a powerful blend of industry insight, vocal coaching, and stagecraft strategy.

Star Power Meets Musical Excellence

Season 24 continues under the seasoned hosting of Ryan Seacrest, alongside an accomplished judging panel featuring Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood. Their combined expertise ensures contestants receive high-level critique as they compete for America’s vote.

The announcement of Palmer and Paisley’s mentorship came via a playful and engaging social media reveal, instantly generating buzz across entertainment platforms. Their involvement injects fresh energy into the competition while reinforcing the show’s reputation for pairing rising talent with established industry leaders.

When and Where to Watch

American Idol airs on ABC, with episodes available for streaming the following day on Hulu—making it accessible to audiences nationwide.

As Season 24 intensifies, viewers can expect elevated performances, emotional breakthroughs, and star-driven mentorship that may define the next breakout music sensation.

Stay tuned as the Top 20 take the stage in Hawaii—where talent meets opportunity, and America’s next idol moves one step closer to stardom.