Riley Green’s Steamy Ad Takes a Hilarious Turn

Source: David Settle / other

It looks like Riley Green knows exactly what works for his brand.

After turning heads as an underwear model for Gildan, he’s once again leaning into his heartthrob status, this time in a new commercial for Black Rifle Coffee.

In the spot, a woman drifts off into a daydream about Riley, swooning as she says, “It’s the way he brings me wood… to keep us nice and warm. And the way he uses his hands.”

But just as the fantasy heats up, there’s a twist. Her husband snaps her back to reality, by stealing Riley away for a duck hunting trip instead.