Megan Moroney’s Worst Valentine’s Gift Ever

Published on February 13, 2026

CRS 2024
Source: Terry Wyatt / Getty

Megan Moroney just shared a Valentine’s Day story that’s equal parts hilarious and painful.

A couple of years ago, one of her boyfriends decided to give her a self-help book for Valentine’s Day. Not exactly roses-and-chocolate energy… but wait, it gets worse.

Tucked inside the gift was a note that read: “I know you’re not going to actually read this, so I made SparkNotes for you.”

Yes. He summarized it.

So instead of a romantic surprise, Megan essentially got homework, complete with study materials, on how to improve herself. On Valentine’s Day.

You can probably guess how that love story turned out.

To be fair, there’s nothing wrong with self-improvement. But maybe don’t package it up with a bow and hand it to your significant other on the most romantic day of the year. Timing is everything.

