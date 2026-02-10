Listen Live
More From Hank FM
Close
Music

Hudson Westbrook Makes Country Music History

Published on February 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The 59th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
Source: Tibrina Hobson / Getty

At just 21 years old, Hudson Westbrook has cemented his place in country music history, earning the No. 1 spot on the Mediabase Country radio chart with his debut single, “House Again.” Co-written by Westbrook alongside Dan Alley and Neil Medley, the track has captivated listeners nationwide through its raw emotional depth, compelling songwriting, and unmistakable authenticity.

Westbrook’s rapid ascent highlights a powerful shift within the genre, as a new generation of Texas-bred country artists seamlessly blends regional roots with broad mainstream appeal. His storytelling-driven sound resonates with both traditional country fans and modern audiences, positioning him at the forefront of country music’s evolving landscape.

With “House Again” topping the charts, Hudson Westbrook has moved far beyond the label of emerging artist. He now stands as one of the most exciting and influential new voices in country music—an undeniable force whose future in the industry is only beginning to unfold.

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Trending
phone app
Listen Live  |  Hannah Fink

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

Register To Win | Annie + Cole’s Up-Close Concert With ERNEST
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With ERNEST

CS
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Top 10 Country baseball Walk-Up Songs in 2025

Eric Church: Evangeline vs The Machine Comes alive, February 11th through the 14th at select theaters!
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Concert Film – Eric Church: Evangeline vs The Machine

1080x1350_KidRock_2026_Regional_RuoffMusicCenter_0619
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Kid Rock with Jon Pardi

CMA Fest 2025 - Day Four
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Mason Ramsey Reveals Major Career Changes After Tough Year

Indiana University vs University of Oregon, 2026 CFP National Semifinal
11 Items
Local  |  Hannah Fink

Country Songs Hoosier Fans Are Blasting on Repeat

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Indiana Stuns Ohio State To Claim Big Ten Title And No. 1 Playoff Seed

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Indiana Stomps Oregon In The Peach Bowl, Heading To CFB National Championship

51st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show
3 Items
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Country Artists Turning 50 in 2026

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close