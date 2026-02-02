Listen Live
Close
Country Music News

Jelly Roll’s Powerful Grammy Acceptance Speech

Jelly Roll delivered an emotional and heartfelt acceptance speech at the 2026 Grammy Awards after winning Best Contemporary Country Album.

Published on February 2, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Jelly Roll’s Powerful Grammy Acceptance Speech

Jelly Roll delivered an emotional and heartfelt acceptance speech at the 2026 Grammy Awards after winning Best Contemporary Country Album for his record Beautifully Broken.

The singer, known for his raw and personal storytelling, took the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and captivated the audience with his powerful words.

Fighting back tears, Jelly Roll began by thanking his wife, Bunnie Xo, for her unwavering support during his darkest moments.

“I would have never changed my life without you,” he said.

“I would have ended up dead or in jail. I would have killed myself if it wasn’t for you and Jesus.”

His gratitude for her love and encouragement was palpable, as he credited her with helping him turn his life around.

Jelly Roll also reflected on his troubled past, sharing a poignant memory of being in a six-by-eight-foot jail cell with only a small Bible and a radio.

“I believed those two things could change my life,” he said.

“Music has the power to change lives, and God has the power to change lives.”

He emphasized that faith and music were instrumental in his journey to recovery and success.

The singer’s speech resonated deeply with the audience as he declared:

“Jesus is for everybody. He’s not owned by one political party or music label. Anyone can have a relationship with Him.”

His words were met with applause, highlighting the universal appeal of his message. Watch the speech below.

This Grammy win marked a significant milestone for Jelly Roll, whose music often explores themes of redemption and resilience.

His speech not only celebrated his personal triumphs but also served as an inspiring reminder of the transformative power of love, faith, and music.

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Trending
phone app
Listen Live  |  Hannah Fink

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

Annie's Brown County Bestie Bus
Contests  |  Hannah Fink

Annie’s Brown County Bestie Bus: Brett Young

Music Survey HANK FM
Contests  |  Hannah Fink

Choose The Music We Play On Hank FM!

Register To Win | Annie + Cole’s Up-Close Concert With ERNEST
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With ERNEST

CS
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Top 10 Country baseball Walk-Up Songs in 2025

Torchys Tacos - Zionsville Grand Opening
Annie & Cole, Events  |  Heidi Brewer

Cole at Torchy’s Tacos Zionsville GRAND OPENING

Eric Church: Evangeline vs The Machine Comes alive, February 11th through the 14th at select theaters!
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Concert Film – Eric Church: Evangeline vs The Machine

12 Items
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Full List Of 2026 Country Grammy Award Winners

51st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show
3 Items
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Country Artists Turning 50 in 2026

jelly roll
Country Music News  |  Hannah Fink

Why Jelly Roll Spent Years in Prison: Struggles and Redemption

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close