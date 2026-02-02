Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Jelly Roll’s Powerful Grammy Acceptance Speech

Jelly Roll delivered an emotional and heartfelt acceptance speech at the 2026 Grammy Awards after winning Best Contemporary Country Album for his record Beautifully Broken.

The singer, known for his raw and personal storytelling, took the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and captivated the audience with his powerful words.

Fighting back tears, Jelly Roll began by thanking his wife, Bunnie Xo, for her unwavering support during his darkest moments.

“I would have never changed my life without you,” he said.

“I would have ended up dead or in jail. I would have killed myself if it wasn’t for you and Jesus.”

His gratitude for her love and encouragement was palpable, as he credited her with helping him turn his life around.

Jelly Roll also reflected on his troubled past, sharing a poignant memory of being in a six-by-eight-foot jail cell with only a small Bible and a radio.

“I believed those two things could change my life,” he said.

“Music has the power to change lives, and God has the power to change lives.”

He emphasized that faith and music were instrumental in his journey to recovery and success.

The singer’s speech resonated deeply with the audience as he declared:

“Jesus is for everybody. He’s not owned by one political party or music label. Anyone can have a relationship with Him.”

His words were met with applause, highlighting the universal appeal of his message. Watch the speech below.

This Grammy win marked a significant milestone for Jelly Roll, whose music often explores themes of redemption and resilience.

His speech not only celebrated his personal triumphs but also served as an inspiring reminder of the transformative power of love, faith, and music.