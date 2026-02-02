Full List Of 2026 Country Grammy Award Winners
- Chris Stapleton won Best Country Solo Performance for 'Bad As I Used To Be'.
- Jelly Roll's 'Beautifully Broken' was named Best Contemporary Country Album.
- Songwriter Tyler Childers won Best Country Song for 'Bitin' List'.
Full List Of 2026 Country Grammy Award Winners
The 2026 Grammy Awards once again brought together the biggest names in music to celebrate a year of incredible artistry and achievement.
While the night honored talent across all genres, country music had its own shining moments, with standout performances and well-deserved wins that highlighted the genre’s continued evolution and impact.
From powerful storytelling to genre-blending hits, country artists made their mark on music’s biggest stage.
Here’s a full list of the country winners who took home Grammy gold this year!
RELATED | 2025 Country Music Grammy Winners
Best Country Solo Performance
Nominees:
Tyler Childers, “Nose On the Grindstone”
Shaboozey, “Good News”
Chris Stapleton, “Bad As I Used To Be” (From F1 The Movie)
Zach Top, “I Never Lie”
Lainey Wilson, “Somewhere Over Laredo”
WINNER: Chris Stapleton, “Bad As I Used To Be” (From F1 The Movie)
Best Traditional Country Album:
Nominees:
Charley Crockett, Dollar a Day
Lukas Nelson, American Romance
Willie Nelson, Oh What a Beautiful World
Margo Price, Hard Headed Woman
Zach Top, Ain’t in It for My Health
WINNER: Zach Top, Ain’t in It for My Health
Best Contemporary Country Album:
Nominees:
Kelsea Ballerini, Patterns
Tyler Childers, Snipe Hunter
Eric Church, Evangeline vs. the Machine
Jelly Roll, Beautifully Broken
Miranda Lambert, Postcards From Texas
WINNER: Jelly Roll, Beautifully Broken
Best Country Duo / Group Performance
Nominees:
Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton, “A Song to Sing”
Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, “Trailblazer”
Margo Price and Tyler Childers, “Love Me Like You Used to Do”
Shaboozey and Jelly Roll, “Amen”
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, “Honky Tonk Hall of Fame”
WINNER: Shaboozey and Jelly Roll, “Amen”
Best Country Song (Awarded to Songwriters)
Nominees:
“Bitin’ List” — Tyler Childers, songwriter (by Tyler Childers)
“Good News” — Michael Ross Pollack, Sam Elliot Roman and Jacob Torrey, songwriters (by Shaboozey)
“I Never Lie” — Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols & Zach Top, songwriters (by Zach Top)
“Somewhere Over Laredo” — Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson and Lainey Wilson, songwriters (by Lainey Wilson)
“A Song to Sing” — Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (by Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton)
WINNER: “Bitin’ List” — Tyler Childers, songwriter (by Tyler Childers)
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Nominees:
Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake, “I Know a Name” (Hank Bentley, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake & Jacob Sooter)
Forrest Frank, “Your Way’s Better (Forrest Frank & Pera)
Brandon Lake With Jelly Roll, “Hard Fought Hallelujah” (Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Benjamin William Hastings, Jason Bradley Deford & Brandon Lake)
Lecrae, Killer Mike, T.I., “Headphones” (Tyshane Thompson, Bongo ByTheWay, Michael Render, Lecrae Moore, William Roderick Miller & Clifford Harris)
Darrel Walls, PJ Morton, “Amazing” (PJ Morton & Darrel Walls)
WINNER: Brandon Lake With Jelly Roll, “Hard Fought Hallelujah” (Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Benjamin William Hastings, Jason Bradley Deford & Brandon Lake)
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Nominees:
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Laura Veltz
WINNER: Amy Allen
Best Americana Album
Nominees:
Jon Batiste, Big Money
Larkin Poe, Bloom
Willie Nelson, Last Leaf on the Tree
Molly Tuttle, So Long Little Miss Sunshine
Jesse Welles, Middle
WINNER: Jon Batiste, Big Money
Best American Roots Song (Awarded to Songwriters)
Nominees:
“Ancient Light” — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (by I’m With Her)
“Big Money” — Jon Batiste, Mike Elizondo & Steve McEwan, songwriters (by Jon Batiste)
“Foxes in the Snow” — Jason Isbell, songwriter (by Jason Isbell)
“Middle” — Jesse Welles, songwriter (by Jesse Welles)
“Spitfire” — Sierra Hull, songwriter (by Sierra Hull)
WINNER: “Ancient Light” — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (by I’m With Her)
Best Americana Performance
Nominees:
Sierra Hull, “Boom”
Maggie Rose & Grace Potter, “Poison in My Well”
Mavis Staples, “Godspeed”
Molly Tuttle, “That’s Gonna Leave a Mark”
Jesse Welles, “Horses”
WINNER: Mavis Staples, “Godspeed”
Best Bluegrass Album
Nominees:
Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter, Carter & Cleveland
Sierra Hull, A Tip Toe High Wire
Alison Krauss & Union Station, Arcadia
The Steeldrivers, Outrun
Billy Strings, Highway Prayers
WINNER: Billy Strings, Highway Prayers
Best Folk Album
Nominees:
Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson, What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow
Patty Griffin, Crown of Roses
I’m With Her, Wild and Clear and Blue
Jason Isbell, Foxes in the Snow
Jesse Welles, Under the Powerlines (April 24 – September 24)
WINNER: I’m With Her, Wild and Clear and Blue