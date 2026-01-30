Listen Live
Brett Young Explains His Steamy Morgan Wallen Shower Cover

Country star Brett Young recently turned heads with a playful Instagram video featuring his cover of Morgan Wallen’s “Just In Case.”

Published on January 29, 2026

Brett Young Explains His Steamy Morgan Wallen Shower Cover

The video, filmed in his shower, showcased Young singing the fan-favorite track while spraying himself with a showerhead.

Though fans loved the steamy rendition, Young admits the concept didn’t land exactly as planned.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s The Highway, Young revealed that the video was inspired by a scene from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

“It was a little bit of a miss,” he admitted, explaining that his attempt to recreate the iconic “I could be the walrus” moment fell short due to his shorter hair.

Despite this, the video served its purpose: promoting his 2.0 Tour and teasing songs from the setlist.

Fans, however, were thrilled with the lighthearted clip, flooding the comments with praise and requests for more.

Some even speculated that his wife, Taylor, filmed the video, but Young clarified it was a solo effort, with his phone propped on the shower door.

The cover has sparked excitement for Young’s ongoing 2.0 Tour, which kicked off at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on January 22.

Alongside his hits, the setlist includes another cover—Justin Bieber’s “Yukon”—adding to the buzz surrounding his performances.

While the shower cover may not have perfectly captured its intended vision, it succeeded in showcasing Young’s playful side and connecting with fans in a fun, unexpected way.

