Annie’s Brown County Bestie Bus: Brett Young

Published on January 5, 2026

Annie's Brown County Bestie Bus
All aboard Annie’s Brown County Bestie Bus! 

Annie is chartering a “bestie bus” to take just a handful of Hank FM winners and their bestie to see Brett Young at Brown County Music Center on Friday February 13th

We’ll pick you up, take you to the show, and bring you back – plus, since you’re a VIP riding with Annie, you’ll even get to hang out with Brett Young before the show!

And since Hank is driving, you can enjoy adult beverages there and back.

Win your way onto Annie’s Brown County Bestie Bus to see Brett Young by entering below!

