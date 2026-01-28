Ella Langley Announces New Album Dandelion

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Ella Langley officially has fans buzzing after revealing details of her highly anticipated new album, Dandelion. After quietly launching a countdown on her website one week ago—with the clock set to expire at noon ET on January 27—the country standout delivered the big news the moment it hit zero.

Dandelion marks Langley’s sophomore studio album and a major step forward in her rapidly rising career. The project is expected to include her crossover hit “Choosin’ Texas,” co-written by Miranda Lambert, a track that helped introduce Langley to a broader audience and solidify her place among country’s most compelling new voices. The album is set to arrive April 10.

The album’s title track, “Dandelion,” will be released Friday, January 30. Written by Langley alongside Taylor, Austin Goodloe, and Brett Tyler, the song draws inspiration from the resilient plant known for thriving in harsh conditions. Langley also connects the metaphor to personal renewal, noting that dandelion tea is commonly used as a natural liver detox.

Love Music? Get more! Join the Country 97.1 HANK FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I learned that dandelion tea is actually a natural detox for the liver,” Langley shared. “So a record called Dandelion after a record called Hungover made all the sense in the world to me.”

Reflecting on the album as a whole, Langley says Dandelion represents a period of deep personal and artistic growth.

“This record has so much growth in it,” she explained. “I’ve never poured more of myself into a project, into a song, into an idea—and it’s fallen out so beautifully. It’s about learning yourself, making mistakes, and realizing that it’s all just part of life.”

With Dandelion, Ella Langley appears poised to take her next major leap forward, offering fans a more personal, confident, and fully realized chapter of her artistry.