Randy Travis’ Stagehand Fatally Shot by Wife

In a shocking incident, a stagehand working for country music icon Randy Travis was fatally shot by his wife on their porch. The devastating event unfolded in Nashville, Tennessee, where Christine Roberts, 72, was arrested and charged with criminal homicide for the alleged shooting of her husband, Thomas Roberts, 68. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department stated that Christine confessed to the act, claiming she took this drastic measure because she believed her husband was having an affair.

Thom Roberts, who had been employed by Randy Travis for over two decades, succumbed to a single gunshot wound to his chest on Sunday evening. Law enforcement officials discovered a pistol at the scene, providing evidence for the tragic event that unfolded.

Christine’s bail has been set at $100,000, indicating the severity of the charges against her. Meanwhile, the couple’s neighbors have expressed their shock and disbelief over the incident. One resident compared the sound of the gunshot to that of a firework, unaware of the tragic events that had transpired. As news of the shooting spread, neighbors and loved ones gathered to pay their respects, placing candles in front of Thomas’ photograph on the sidewalk.

Randy Travis, deeply saddened by the loss of his longtime stagehand, took to social media to pay tribute to Thom Roberts. In a heartfelt Facebook post, the country crooner reminisced about their time together, praising Thomas’ exceptional talent as a stage lighting technician and his charismatic presence. Travis referred to him as a gentle giant, always wearing a smile and carrying a song in his heart. He expressed the band and crew’s collective grief, acknowledging that their upcoming tour would be bittersweet without Thomas’ magical touch.

As Travis and his team prepare to embark on the “More Life” tour, he acknowledged that the music would never be as sweet without Thomas Roberts. He emphasized the profound impact his friend had on their lives and how his memory would live on in their hearts. Travis concluded his tribute by envisioning flashes of Thomas’ work illuminating the night sky, a symbol of his presence and eternal peace.