Country Songs Hoosier Fans Are Blasting on Repeat
Indiana football is headed to Miami for the National Championship, and Hoosier fans are celebrating the only way they know how — loud, proud, and with country music turned all the way up.
From tailgates and watch parties to road trips heading south, these country anthems are on repeat across Indiana right now.
If you’re wondering what Hoosier Nation is blasting as the Hoosiers chase history, this is the playlist.
1. Indiana – Clayton Anderson
It had to be number one.
This is the Hoosier anthem — blasting through tailgates, bars, living rooms, and soon – Miami hotel balconies and tailgates. If IU is playing for a national title, this song is playing somewhere in Indiana.
2. Small Town – John Mellencamp
Indiana pride, turned all the way up.
When Hoosier fans sing this one, it’s less nostalgia and more “look at us now.”
3. Beer Never Broke My Heart – Luke Combs
This one’s on repeat at every watch party.
Cold drinks, loud cheers, and absolutely zero complaints.
4. This Is How We Roll – Florida Georgia Line
Road trip energy.
Perfect for caravans of Hoosiers rolling south toward Miami.
5. Hell Right – Blake Shelton
IU fans weren’t supposed to be here…
Which makes celebrating this moment feel hell right.
6. That’s My Kind Of Night
Late-night wins, packed bars, voices gone by the morning — Hoosiers absolutely own the night right now.
7. Raise Hell – Brandi Carlile
Because if you waited this long for a national championship moment… you’re raising a little hell.
8. My Kinda Party – Jason Aldean
Backyards, basements, bars — wherever Hoosiers gather, this one turns into a full-blown party.
9. Up Down – Morgan Wallen
This one is everywhere right now — bars, tailgates, living rooms, and probably echoing out of a few Miami hotel rooms.
Cold drinks up, volume up, Hoosiers celebrating big.
10. Boot Scootin’ Boogie – Brooks & Dunn
An all-time party classic.
If IU is playing for a national championship, this song is getting blasted somewhere in Indiana — and yes, people are absolutely dancing.