Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Megan Moroney Reveals Cloud 9 Track List

With just weeks to go before the release of her third studio album, Megan Moroney is officially taking fans to Cloud 9. The MULTI-PLATINUM country star has revealed the full 15-song track list for the upcoming project, which is set to arrive on February 20.



Rather than a standard announcement, Moroney leaned all the way into the album’s theme with a cinematic reveal video that perfectly matched the dreamy, sky-high vibe of the record. The clip opens with Moroney stepping off a custom plane stamped with “C9MM3” — a clever nod to Cloud 9 being her third studio album. Dressed in a light pink jumpsuit, matching heels, and a coordinating helmet, she fully committed to the aesthetic while letting her signature blonde curls peek through.



In the video’s final moments, Moroney gazes up at the sky to find the album’s full track list literally written across the clouds in skywriting. The visual moment offered fans their first full glimpse into the Cloud 9 era and only added to the excitement surrounding the release.

The track list confirms that the album opens with its title track, followed by a blend of unreleased songs and familiar country radio hits.

That includes the GOLD-certified “6 Months Later,” which is currently sitting inside the Top 5 on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart and Top 10 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, along with “Beautiful Things,” which continues its steady climb at radio.



A few standout surprises immediately caught fans’ attention — most notably two high-profile collaborations. Moroney teams up with Ed Sheeran on “I Only Miss You” and joins forces with Kacey Musgraves on “Bells & Whistles.” She’s also finally releasing “Wedding Dress,” a longtime fan favorite that has gone viral multiple times since she first teased it online. Notably, Moroney stepped into a co-producer role on both “Wedding Dress” and “Table for Two.”



Alongside the track list reveal, Moroney announced a new vinyl option titled the Tiger Cloud – BTS Edition. The special pressing features exclusive alternate cover art, a gatefold packed with more than 50 never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photos, and a special insert pulled directly from the album shoot.



The Cloud 9 era will fully take flight this summer when Moroney launches her 49-date international headline tour of the same name. The trek is already shaping up to be one of the year’s most in-demand tours, with the U.S. leg alone selling more than 450,000 tickets almost immediately.



The tour kicks off May 29 in Columbus, Ohio, and will take Moroney through major arenas across North America, Europe, and the UK, including stops in Chicago, Atlanta, Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, and Nashville.



Cloud 9 Tracklist

Cloud 9

Medicine

6 Months Later

Stupid

Beautiful Things

Convincing

Liars & Tigers & Bears

I Only Miss You (feat. Ed Sheeran)

Wedding Dress

Change of Heart

Bells & Whistles (feat. Kacey Musgraves)

Table for Two

Wish I Didn’t

Who Hurt You?

Waiting on the Rain