10 Country Artists To Watch in 2026
Pandora has revealed its annual 2026 Country Artists To Watch list, highlighting 10 rising country music stars expected to break out and make major waves in 2026 and beyond. This roundup features performers with explosive streaming growth, viral hit tracks, and growing fanbases across the U.S. and country radio.
1. Atlus – From the Road to the Big Stage
- Built a devoted following while working as a truck driver.
- Boasts millions of streams with his platinum single.
- His debut EP Secondhand Smoke features “Devil Ain’t Done,” gaining traction with fans. MusicRow.com
2. Blake Whiten – Gritty Storyteller With a Modern Edge
- Known for blending authenticity with a fresh sound.
- Hit single “Rollin’ Stone” has more than 27M Pandora streams.
- Continues momentum with new tracks like “Hard to Break.”
3. Brandon Wisham – Natural Storyteller on the Rise
- Wrote “Pain Won’t Last” — later recorded by Bailey Zimmerman.
- Earned SiriusXM Highway Find honors and Pandora support.
- Touring alongside major acts and climbing country charts.
4. Elizabeth Nichols – Viral Sensation Making Major Moves
- Racked up over a million Pandora streams quickly after moving to Nashville.
- Debut EP Tough Love and songs like “I Got a New One” sparked buzz.
- Performed at CMA Fest, The Bluebird Café, and the Kentucky Derby.
5. Gavin Adcock – The Face of Country Rock’s Revival
- Over 135M Pandora streams across country playlists.
- Fuses rock energy with southern grit.
- Called one of the genre’s fastest rising newcomers.
6. Greylan James – Hit Maker Behind the Hits
- Nashville songwriter with cuts for Kenny Chesney, Morgan Wallen, Cole Swindell & more.
- No. 1 hits and songwriting awards highlight his deep industry influence.
- Pandora streams showcase his own rise as an artist.
7. Jackson Wendell – Fresh Texas-Born Country Voice
- Combines heartfelt storytelling with youth-driven energy.
- Tracks like “Devil’s Hardwoods” have strong Pandora reception.
- Balances roots with contemporary appeal.
8. Kevin Powers – Genre-Bending Storyteller
- First artist signed to Shaboozey’s American Dogwood Records.
- Co-wrote hits like “Amen” (Shaboozey & Jelly Roll).
- Rising single “Move On” gaining millions of streams.
9. Thelma & James – Americana’s Next Power Duo
- Nashville couple blending rootsy instrumentation with modern songwriting.
- Their track “Happy Ever After You” has earned strong streaming growth.
- Signed to Big Loud Records with a debut EP Starting Over.
10. Zach John King – Pushing Country in Bold New Directions
- Merges alt-rock energy with country storytelling.
- Touring with major acts including Morgan Wallen and Luke Bryan.
- Latest EP Slow Down showcases his evolving sound.
