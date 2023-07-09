Taylor Swift Breaks Country Record With Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated release, “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” made a grand entrance into the streaming world, marking not one but two significant milestones on its debut day, Friday, July 7.

Spotify revealed in a social media post that the reimagined version of Swift’s 2010 country album had achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the most-streamed country album in the history of the platform. Furthermore, “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” shattered the record for the most single-day streams on Spotify so far in 2023.

The original “Speak Now” album was a product of Swift’s country period, created while she was still two albums away from her complete transition to pop with “1989” four years later. Swift wrote the introspective and personal songs for “Speak Now” on her own while touring to promote her 2008 album “Fearless.” This album marked a bridge between her adolescence and adulthood, showcasing her transition from signature country-pop to a more versatile, genre-spanning sound.

As part of her “Taylor’s Version” project, “Speak Now” is the third album that Swift has re-released. In keeping with the tradition of including additional “From the Vault” tracks, Swift added several bonus songs to the new release, such as “Electric Tough” (a duet with Fall Out Boy), “When Emma Falls in Love,” “Castles Crumbling” (a duet with Hayley Williams), “Foolish One,” “Timeless,” and “I Can See You” which starred her former boyfriend Taylor Lautner.

While Taylor has faithfully stayed true to the original recordings of her songs in her “Taylor’s Version” re-releases, there are a few subtle changes in “Speak Now.” Notably, she altered a lyric in the track “Better Than Revenge.” The original version contained lyrics that pass judgment on the other woman, but the updated version shifts the focus away from sexual exploits and instead emphasizes the role of both parties in the situation.

Swift officially announced “Taylor’s Version” of “Speak Now” during a stop on her ongoing Eras Tour in Nashville. The tour is set to continue domestically until August 9, concluding in Los Angeles. Swift has also revealed plans to take the Eras Tour internationally, with dates scheduled in Europe, Asia, and Australia throughout 2024, extending until August 17.