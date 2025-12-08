Jon Pardi’s Halftime Set Leaves BYU Crowd Laughing

Source: John E. Moore III / Getty

Jon Pardi brought his signature energy to the Big 12 Championship halftime show—but the internet couldn’t help noticing the ironic twist. Performing inside AT&T Stadium as BYU faced Texas Tech, Pardi rolled out a string of his biggest hits, including “Heartache Medication,” “Dirt On My Boots,” and “Head Over Boots.”

The catch? Brigham Young University’s fan base is famously made up of roughly 98% Mormon students—an audience not exactly known for embracing songs centered around bar nights and whiskey-fueled heartbreak. While Texas Tech was busy running up the score, Pardi was unintentionally delivering a setlist full of drinking themes to one of the least likely crowds in college football.

Pardi also caught some criticism on X for what listeners speculated might have been sound issues during the performance. Still, the moment that stole the spotlight was the comedic contrast between his country drinking anthems and the overwhelmingly Mormon audience. Social media users quickly pointed it out, turning the performance into an unexpected viral talking point.

You can check out the full performance below: