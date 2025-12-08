Source: Christmas in the Woods The Most Indiana Things to Do During the Holidays There’s Christmas… and then there’s Indiana Christmas—a mix of small-town nostalgia, twinkling lights, local traditions, and a whole lot of Hoosier pride. Whether you’re road-tripping with the family, sipping hot cocoa at a festival, or soaking up the charm of our historic towns, these are the most Indiana things to do during the holidays.

1. Visit the Town of Santa Claus Is there anything more Indiana? Santa Claus, Indiana goes all out with its Santa Claus Post Office, Candy Castle, Christmas Celebration, and the drive-through Land of Lights.

2. Ride the Polar Express on the French Lick Scenic Railway Kids (and adults) can hop aboard a festive holiday train ride complete with cocoa, cookies, and a trip to the “North Pole.”

Indianapolis turns its Soldiers & Sailors Monument into a giant Christmas tree—one of the most iconic holiday displays in the Midwest.

4. Explore Carmel Christkindlmarkt Ice skating, German food, handmade gifts, Glühwein… it’s one of the best Christmas markets in the U.S. and a must-hit every year.

5. Tour Holiday Light Displays Across Indiana From the Speedway’s Lights at the Brickyard to Fair Oaks Farm’s holiday village and small-town park displays, Indiana knows how to light things up.

6. Sip Hot Chocolate at Indiana’s Coziest Small-Town Cafés Places like Nashville, Madison, Franklin, and Danville transform into picture-perfect Christmas towns—with cocoa, bakeries, boutiques, and twinkle lights galore.

7. Shop Local at Holiday Markets & Pop-Ups Indiana makers show out big this time of year—festivals like Yelp’s Totally Bazaar, Bloomington Handmade Market, and local pop-ups in breweries and barns.

8. Cut Down Your Own Christmas Tree Whether it’s Dull’s Tree Farm, Evans Whispering Pines, or Piney Acres, heading out with the family to cut your own tree is peak Indiana tradition.

9. Take a Winter Walk at State Parks Turkey Run, Brown County, and Fort Harrison offer snowy trails, frosted overlooks, and some of the prettiest winter scenery in the Midwest.

10. Catch a Holiday Concert From the Festival of Carols at the Palladium to small-town church performances and local symphonies, Indiana loves a good Christmas soundtrack.

11. Visit Indiana’s Cutest Holiday Zoos The Indianapolis Zoo’s Christmas at the Zoo and Fort Wayne’s Fantasy of Lights bring animals + holiday magic together for families.

12. Enjoy a Hoosier-Style Holiday Meal Warm chili, pork tenderloin sandwiches, sugar cream pie—pair it with a festive drink from your favorite Indiana bar or brewery and it’s a holiday win.