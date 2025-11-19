Zach Bryan Opens Up About Sobriety and Mental Health

Source: INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 30: Singer Zach Bryan performs onstage during day 2 of the 2022 Stagecoach Festival on April 30, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Zach Bryan is getting candid about his personal journey, opening up to fans in an emotional Instagram letter about his struggles with alcohol and mental health. The singer revealed that he had fallen into a cycle of “perpetual discontent,” relying on alcohol to numb feelings and fill an emotional void.

Bryan shared that he recently sought professional support and began working with a therapist, a decision that has led to nearly two months of sobriety. He explained that the time away from drinking has helped him gain clarity, improve his well-being, and begin prioritizing his health on a deeper level.

In the heartfelt message, Bryan urged others facing similar challenges not to be afraid to seek help, emphasizing that mental health struggles are important to acknowledge and address. Fans flooded the comments with messages of support, applauding his honesty, strength, and commitment to personal healing.

Bryan’s openness shines a spotlight on mental health and addiction within the music industry, reinforcing the message that vulnerability is a powerful part of recovery.