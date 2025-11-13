Country Christmas Tours You Can’t Miss in 2025 Source: Jason Kempin / Getty Get ready to deck the honky-tonks and rock around the Christmas tree — country music style! From Nashville to New York, your favorite country stars are spreading cheer (and twang) across the country with festive concerts, holiday albums, and unforgettable nights full of Christmas classics. Here’s your guide to this year’s biggest Country Music Christmas Tours of 2025 — grab your tickets, pour some hot cocoa, and let’s jingle all the way!

Brett Eldredge – Glow Live Tour Mr. Christmas himself is back! Brett Eldredge’s Glow Live shows have become a holiday tradition, and 2025’s edition promises all the jazz, sparkle, and Christmas spirit you could wish for. Tour Dates: Nov. 28–30 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Dec. 4–6 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Dec. 12–13 – New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Dec. 19–20 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

Jon Pardi – The Christmas Show Jon Pardi is trading his cowboy hat for a Santa hat! After a busy year on the road, Pardi’s closing out 2025 with a few special Christmas shows across Florida. Expect a mix of honky-tonk hits and holiday cheer that’ll get everyone two-steppin’ into the season. Tour Dates: Dec. 12–13 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Dec. 18 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

Dec. 19 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Lady A – This Winter’s Night Tour Lady A is turning the holidays into harmony heaven! The trio is back with On This Winter’s Night, Vol. 2 — and they’re bringing the magic on tour. Expect angelic vocals, cozy vibes, and all your favorite Christmas songs with a country twist. Tour Dates: Dec. 5 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

Dec. 6 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

Dec. 7 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

Dec. 10 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

Dec. 12 – Rockford, IL @ Coronado Performing Arts Center

Dec. 13 – Waukegan, IL @ Genese Theatre

Dec. 14 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino

Dec. 18 – Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

Dec. 19 – French Lick, IN @ French Lick Resort

Dec. 21–23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Chris Young – It Must Be Christmas Tour It’s been nearly a decade since Chris Young dropped his Christmas album, and now he’s hitting the road to celebrate! The It Must Be Christmas Tour will feature everything from tender carols to country charm — perfect for a winter night out. Tour Highlights:

Nov. 20 – Cedar Rapids, IA

Dec. 5 – Nashville, IN

Dec. 20 – Wallingford, CT