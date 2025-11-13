Listen Live
Country Christmas Tours You Can’t Miss in 2025

Published on November 13, 2025

2018 CMA Country Christmas
Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Get ready to deck the honky-tonks and rock around the Christmas tree — country music style! From Nashville to New York, your favorite country stars are spreading cheer (and twang) across the country with festive concerts, holiday albums, and unforgettable nights full of Christmas classics.

Here’s your guide to this year’s biggest Country Music Christmas Tours of 2025 — grab your tickets, pour some hot cocoa, and let’s jingle all the way!

Brett Eldredge – Glow Live Tour

Mr. Christmas himself is back! Brett Eldredge’s Glow Live shows have become a holiday tradition, and 2025’s edition promises all the jazz, sparkle, and Christmas spirit you could wish for.

Tour Dates:

  • Nov. 28–30 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
  • Dec. 4–6 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
  • Dec. 12–13 – New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre
  • Dec. 19–20 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

Jon Pardi – The Christmas Show

Jon Pardi is trading his cowboy hat for a Santa hat! After a busy year on the road, Pardi’s closing out 2025 with a few special Christmas shows across Florida. Expect a mix of honky-tonk hits and holiday cheer that’ll get everyone two-steppin’ into the season.

Tour Dates:

  • Dec. 12–13 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
  • Dec. 18 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
  • Dec. 19 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Lady A – This Winter’s Night Tour

Lady A is turning the holidays into harmony heaven! The trio is back with On This Winter’s Night, Vol. 2 — and they’re bringing the magic on tour. Expect angelic vocals, cozy vibes, and all your favorite Christmas songs with a country twist.

Tour Dates:

  • Dec. 5 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
  • Dec. 6 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
  • Dec. 7 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
  • Dec. 10 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre
  • Dec. 12 – Rockford, IL @ Coronado Performing Arts Center
  • Dec. 13 – Waukegan, IL @ Genese Theatre
  • Dec. 14 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino
  • Dec. 18 – Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
  • Dec. 19 – French Lick, IN @ French Lick Resort
  • Dec. 21–23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Chris Young – It Must Be Christmas Tour

It’s been nearly a decade since Chris Young dropped his Christmas album, and now he’s hitting the road to celebrate! The It Must Be Christmas Tour will feature everything from tender carols to country charm — perfect for a winter night out.

  • Tour Highlights:
    Nov. 20 – Cedar Rapids, IA
  • Dec. 5 – Nashville, IN
  • Dec. 20 – Wallingford, CT

Trisha Yearwood – 12 Days of Christmas Tour

Trisha Yearwood’s new Christmastime album is coming to life on stage! Her 12 Days of Christmas Tour will feature festive favorites and stunning vocals that only Trisha can deliver. And yes, there are exactly 12 shows — how perfect is that?

Tour Highlights:

  • Dec. 2–3 – Nashville, TN @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center
  • Dec. 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
  • Dec. 20 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre
