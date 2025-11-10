Listen Live
Close
Television

Kelly Clarkson's Former Manager Suggested Plastic Surgery

Kelly Clarkson’s Former Manager Suggested Plastic Surgery

Kelly Clarkson's Former Manager Suggested Plastic Surgery

Published on November 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Audacy's 10th Annual We Can Survive
Source: Manny Carabel / Getty

Kelly Clarkson revealed that her ex-manager once suggested she get a boob job, to which she responded by suggesting he get a “dk job” instead.

She emphasized her contentment with her “itty-bitty tties” and highlighted the absurdity of such comments in the industry.

The singer humorously compared industry figures to villains in The Hunger Games and emphasized the privilege of aging gracefully.
Clarkson concluded her response with a powerful statement: “Do you, but don’t make me do you!”


Source: https://www.tmz.com/2025/11/10/kelly-clarkson-boob-job-manager

Kelly Clarkson’s Former Manager Suggested Plastic Surgery was originally published on mix1079.com

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Trending
Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night Two
Contests

Annie and Cole: Where’s Wallen?!

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
7 Items
Music

Top 10 Country Artists of 2025

Celebrity

Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Living Separate Lives

phone app
Listen Live

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

riley
31 Items
Celebrity

The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
4 Items
Country Music News

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night Two
Music

Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem Tour 2025” – Full List of Tour Dates

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close