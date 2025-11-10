Kelly Clarkson’s Former Manager Suggested Plastic Surgery

Source: Manny Carabel / Getty

Kelly Clarkson revealed that her ex-manager once suggested she get a boob job, to which she responded by suggesting he get a “dk job” instead.

She emphasized her contentment with her “itty-bitty tties” and highlighted the absurdity of such comments in the industry.

The singer humorously compared industry figures to villains in The Hunger Games and emphasized the privilege of aging gracefully.

Clarkson concluded her response with a powerful statement: “Do you, but don’t make me do you!”



