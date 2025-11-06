Listen Live
Entertainment

Riley Green Named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Country Star

Published on November 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Riley Green
Source: David Settle / other

Move over, Jonathan Bailey! While the Bridgerton and Wicked heartthrob just snagged the title of PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2025, country fans made it clear who really tops their list — Riley Green.

In PEOPLE’s fan-voted poll, the “Different ’Round Here” singer was crowned Sexiest Country Star, beating out Warren Zeiders, Shaboozey, and Cody Johnson. According to the mag, Riley might’ve sealed the deal thanks to his seriously steamy music video for Worst Way.”

So far, Riley’s staying quiet about his new title — probably because he’s too busy melting hearts on tour. He’s performing across the country through December 13, and he’s gearing up for a huge night at the CMA Awards, where he’s nominated for four trophies alongside Ella Langley.

Let’s be honest — between his voice, his charm it’s no surprise Riley’s officially the sexiest man in country music.

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Trending
Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night Two
Contests

Annie and Cole: Where’s Wallen?!

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
7 Items
Music

Top 10 Country Artists of 2025

phone app
Listen Live

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

riley
31 Items
Celebrity

The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy

dolly parton
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night Two
Country Music News

How to Get Morgan Wallen 2026 Tour Tickets

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night Two
Music

Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem Tour 2025” – Full List of Tour Dates

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close