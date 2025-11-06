Riley Green Named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Country Star

Source: David Settle / other

Move over, Jonathan Bailey! While the Bridgerton and Wicked heartthrob just snagged the title of PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2025, country fans made it clear who really tops their list — Riley Green.

In PEOPLE’s fan-voted poll, the “Different ’Round Here” singer was crowned Sexiest Country Star, beating out Warren Zeiders, Shaboozey, and Cody Johnson. According to the mag, Riley might’ve sealed the deal thanks to his seriously steamy music video for “Worst Way.”

So far, Riley’s staying quiet about his new title — probably because he’s too busy melting hearts on tour. He’s performing across the country through December 13, and he’s gearing up for a huge night at the CMA Awards, where he’s nominated for four trophies alongside Ella Langley.

Let’s be honest — between his voice, his charm it’s no surprise Riley’s officially the sexiest man in country music.