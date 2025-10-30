Source: John Shearer / Getty

How to Get Morgan Wallen 2026 Tour Tickets

Morgan Wallen is officially returning to the road in 2026 with his Still The Problem Tour — a massive stadium run following the success of his I’m The Problem Tour. The new trek will kick off April 10, 2026, in Minneapolis and wrap up August 1, 2026, in Philadelphia.

The Still The Problem Tour is produced by AEG Presents, except for Wallen’s Alabama show, which is produced by Live Nation. The country superstar will perform two nights in most cities, including major stops at U.S. Bank Stadium, Michigan Stadium, and Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Fans can expect rotating support from Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, Ella Langley, and Thomas Rhett, along with Gavin Adcock, Flatland Cavalry, Hudson Westbrook, Jason Scott & The High Heat, Zach John King, Vincent Mason, and Blake Whiten on select dates.

🔹 Step 1: Register for Presale Access

To get first dibs on tickets, head to StillTheProblem.com and register for the official “Still The Problem” presale. Registration closes at 10 p.m. local time on November 6, 2025 — so don’t wait until the last minute!

🔹 Step 2: Join the Presale

Fans who register will have a chance to buy tickets early during the presale on November 5, 2025. Presales often sell out quickly, so it’s smart to log in a few minutes before the sale starts and be ready to grab your seats as soon as they go live.

🔹 Step 3: Buy During the General Public Sale

If you miss the presale, tickets will open to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on November 7, 2025. Visit Morgan’s official site or major ticket vendors like Ticketmaster to secure your tickets directly.

🎟️ After the Initial Sales

If tickets sell out (and they probably will), you still have options:

Primary Ticket Vendors: Check back on Ticketmaster or SeatGeek , as new tickets sometimes appear due to cancellations or venue adjustments.

Check back on or , as new tickets sometimes appear due to cancellations or venue adjustments. Secondary Marketplaces: Sites like Gametime or Vivid Seats may have tickets available — though prices may be higher than face value.

📅 Morgan Wallen Still The Problem 2026 Tour Dates

April

Apr 10 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium (w/ Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason)

Apr 11 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium (w/ HARDY, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason)

Apr 18 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium (w/ Ella Langley, Vincent Mason, Zach John King)

May

May 1 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium (w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason)

May 2 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium (w/ Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason)

May 8 – Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium (w/ Brooks & Dunn, Hudson Westbrook, Zach John King)

May 9 – Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium (w/ Ella Langley, Flatland Cavalry, Zach John King)

May 15 – Gainesville, FL – Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (w/ Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King)

May 16 – Gainesville, FL – Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King)

May 29 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High (w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason)

May 30 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High (w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason)

June

Jun 5 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium (w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King)

Jun 6 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium (w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King)

Jun 19 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King)

Jun 20 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King)

July

Jul 17 – Baltimore, MD – M&T Bank Stadium (w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Jason Scott & The High Heat)

Jul 18 – Baltimore, MD – M&T Bank Stadium (w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Jason Scott & The High Heat)

Jul 24 – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Stadium (w/ Thomas Rhett, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten)

Jul 25 – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Stadium (w/ HARDY, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten)

Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field (w/ Brooks & Dunn, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten)

August

Aug 1 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field (w/ Ella Langley, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten)