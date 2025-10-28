Kenny Chesney Says Football Legends Helped Revive His Career

Source: na / na

Kenny Chesney is giving credit where it’s due — and surprisingly, it’s not to another musician. The country superstar says three football icons helped him find his spark again during one of the lowest points in his career.

In a recent interview on CBS Sunday Morning, Chesney revealed that back in 2009, he hit a major wall both mentally and physically. Despite his success, he felt disconnected from his audience and uninspired by the music he was making.

“It took sports to get me out of that funk,” Chesney admitted.

That “sports” inspiration came through one of his most beloved songs — “The Boys of Fall.” While recording and filming the music video, Chesney spent time interviewing some of football’s biggest names, including Joe Namath, Bill Parcells, and Bobby Bowden.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Country 97.1 HANK FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I needed Joe Namath, I needed Bill Parcells. I sat in Bobby Bowden’s living room and he talked to me like a deacon at a Baptist church,” Chesney shared.

Those moments reignited something in him. “Oh, I woke up one day and I said, ‘I’m back,’” he recalled.

Chesney says that turning point not only changed his mindset but helped him reconnect with the purpose behind his music. Known for his beachy anthems and reflective storytelling, the “Beer in Mexico” singer also left fans with one last bit of wisdom about ego and performance.

“It takes a certain amount of ego to be up there on stage and to do what I do,” he said. “But I try really hard to leave that person up there.”

It’s clear that both football and self-awareness played a huge role in getting Kenny Chesney back in the game — and his fans have been cheering ever since.