Published on October 21, 2025

Morgan Wallen Debuts Moody “20 Cigarettes” Music Video

Morgan Wallen is back with a haunting new visual for his latest single, “20 Cigarettes.” The country star brings a darker, cinematic edge to the track, blending smoky visuals with a story of temptation, regret, and restless nights.

Directed by Justin Clough, the video opens with Wallen lighting a cigarette in a dimly lit bar. What follows is a moody sequence of late-night moments, showing multiple versions of himself drifting through hazy memories and fleeting connections. Each scene feels like a reflection of his inner turmoil — the kind that lingers long after the night ends.

Lyrically, “20 Cigarettes” captures the raw intensity of a one-night encounter that burns fast and fades even faster. “We had a beer bottle looking like an ashtray / Under that full moon, she was ’bout halfway / Naked in my truck bed so I helped her with the rest,” Wallen sings, blending vivid storytelling with a sense of aching realism.

The song is already making waves as one of the most-added tracks at country radio, signaling another major win for Wallen’s new era. It’s featured on his massive 37-track album, I’m The Problem, which has dominated charts across multiple countries and continues to showcase Wallen’s evolution as both a songwriter and storyteller.

With its smoky cinematography, slow-burn pacing, and emotionally charged lyrics, the “20 Cigarettes” music video proves that Morgan Wallen isn’t afraid to dive into the darker corners of love and memory. It’s another reminder of why he remains one of country music’s most compelling artists in 2025.

