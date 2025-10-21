Listen Live
Amy Grant and Carrie Underwood Lead This Year’s Opry Goes Pink

Published on October 21, 2025

56th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Show
Source: Carly Mackler / Getty

The Grand Ole Opry is turning pink once again for a powerful cause.

Amy Grant will host the 17th annual “Opry Goes Pink” celebration on October 25th, shining a spotlight on Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Joining her on stage will be Carrie Underwood, making for an unforgettable night of music and meaning.

As always, $5 from every ticket sold will go directly to Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer nonprofit, funding vital research, education, and patient support programs nationwide.

Tickets for Opry Goes Pink are available now at Opry.com or by calling 1-800-SEE-OPRY.

