Source: cody johnson / na

Cody Johnson Cancels Remainder of 2025 Tour to Undergo Surgery

Cody Johnson has announced that he’s canceling all remaining 2025 tour dates to undergo surgery to repair a ruptured eardrum. The decision follows a stretch of health issues that made performing impossible, including an upper respiratory infection and sinus trouble.

The canceled shows begin October 18 in Pittsburgh and run through December 5 in Las Vegas. The list includes stops in Birmingham, Gonzales, Phoenix, and several other cities. Johnson shared that without the surgery, he could face long-term complications, but with it, recovery will take several weeks.

In a heartfelt announcement on Instagram, Johnson explained that the injury’s severity and the need for medical repair make it impossible to delay. The timing is especially tough—he’s currently nominated for his first CMA Entertainer of the Year award. Nominees are usually invited to perform at the CMA Awards in November, but it’s unclear if Johnson will be well enough to attend or take the stage.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Country 97.1 HANK FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

This pause comes during a major moment in Johnson’s career. In addition to his growing national spotlight—he’s slated to make his headlining debut at Stagecoach 2026—the singer is also preparing to welcome his third child with wife Brandi.

Known for powerhouse hits like “’Til You Can’t,” “Human,” and “On My Way to You,” Johnson has built a reputation for authenticity and grit both on and off the stage. Though the setback forces him to step away temporarily, fans are rallying behind him, wishing for a full and speedy recovery.

No rescheduled tour dates have been announced yet, but Johnson’s team says updates will be shared once he’s cleared to return. For now, his focus is on healing—and getting back to the music as soon as possible.

