Country Artists Who Once Played Baseball

Published on October 7, 2025

Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves
Source: Al Messerschmidt / Getty

Many country artists share a surprising common thread: a love for baseball. Before they were topping charts, cutting albums, and touring stadiums, several country stars were chasing fastballs, stealing bases, and dreaming of athletic glory. This article explores a few of these multi‐talented individuals, how baseball shaped them, and how they made the leap to music.

1. Morgan Wallen

  • Early Aspirations: Wallen loved baseball in his youth and planned to play in college. An injury, however, changed those plans.
  • From Injury to Inspiration: After the injury, he turned to music — writing, singing, and eventually building a successful country music career.

2. Brett Young

  • Baseball Roots: Brett Young earned a baseball scholarship and pitched for Ole Miss and later at Fresno State.
  • The Turning Point: His baseball career ended after a serious elbow injury. With sports off the table, music became Young’s way forward.
  • Music Success: Young went on to become a major country artist, with hits like “Sleep Without You” and “In Case You Didn’t Know”.

3. Brian Kelley (of Florida Georgia Line)

  • Student Athlete: Brian Kelley played college baseball—he was a pitcher at Daytona State and also at Florida State University.
  • Switching Gears: While balancing sports and music growing up, Kelley eventually focused more on writing and singing. His church and guitar playing became central.

4. Jason Aldean

  • Baseball in the Past: Jason Aldean was a talented high school baseball player, even receiving some scholarship offers.
  • Why He Chose Music: Ultimately, Aldean decided to pursue music, turning down a chance to play college ball in favor of moving to Nashville and chasing his musical dream.

5. Charley Pride

  • Early Athletic Career: Before his legendary impact in country music, Charley Pride spent time playing in the Negro American League and also pitched in minor league baseball.
  • What Happened Next: His baseball dreams were derailed by an arm injury, which forced him to pivot. Music eventually became his pathway to fame.

