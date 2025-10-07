Country Artists Who Once Played Baseball
Many country artists share a surprising common thread: a love for baseball. Before they were topping charts, cutting albums, and touring stadiums, several country stars were chasing fastballs, stealing bases, and dreaming of athletic glory. This article explores a few of these multi‐talented individuals, how baseball shaped them, and how they made the leap to music.
1. Morgan Wallen
- Early Aspirations: Wallen loved baseball in his youth and planned to play in college. An injury, however, changed those plans.
- From Injury to Inspiration: After the injury, he turned to music — writing, singing, and eventually building a successful country music career.
2. Brett Young
- Baseball Roots: Brett Young earned a baseball scholarship and pitched for Ole Miss and later at Fresno State.
- The Turning Point: His baseball career ended after a serious elbow injury. With sports off the table, music became Young’s way forward.
- Music Success: Young went on to become a major country artist, with hits like “Sleep Without You” and “In Case You Didn’t Know”.
3. Brian Kelley (of Florida Georgia Line)
- Student Athlete: Brian Kelley played college baseball—he was a pitcher at Daytona State and also at Florida State University.
- Switching Gears: While balancing sports and music growing up, Kelley eventually focused more on writing and singing. His church and guitar playing became central.
4. Jason Aldean
- Baseball in the Past: Jason Aldean was a talented high school baseball player, even receiving some scholarship offers.
- Why He Chose Music: Ultimately, Aldean decided to pursue music, turning down a chance to play college ball in favor of moving to Nashville and chasing his musical dream.
5. Charley Pride
- Early Athletic Career: Before his legendary impact in country music, Charley Pride spent time playing in the Negro American League and also pitched in minor league baseball.
- What Happened Next: His baseball dreams were derailed by an arm injury, which forced him to pivot. Music eventually became his pathway to fame.
