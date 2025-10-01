Source: Justin Goff Photos / Getty Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Split: Court Docs Explained After nearly two decades together, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are officially divorcing. Court documents filed in late September 2025 reveal the details behind the couple’s split — from custody arrangements to finances. Here’s what you need to know:

The Divorce Wasn’t Sudden Nicole Kidman filed for divorce on September 29, 2025, but paperwork shows the couple had already started the process weeks earlier. Urban signed his documents on August 29, while Kidman signed hers on September 6. This suggests the two had quietly worked out many of the details before going public.

No Alimony or Child Support Payments According to the filing, both Urban and Kidman earn more than $100,000 per month. Because of their high incomes, neither will pay alimony or child support. Instead, they agreed to split any medical expenses for their daughters and share transportation duties.

Division of Property Already Settled The couple reportedly decided ahead of time how their property would be divided. Each will keep what is in their own name, with no joint bank accounts or real estate to split. However, shared household items and furniture still need to be divided.

Custody Agreement Is Detailed Kidman will have primary custody Monday through Saturday, while Urban will have the children on Sundays and alternating weekends. Holidays are divided by odd and even years, with the exception of Easter, which will always remain with Kidman. Their summer schedules are also laid out until the children reach adulthood.