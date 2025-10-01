Lainey Wilson Returns as Host of 59th Annual CMA Awards

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Lainey Wilson will return as host of the 59th annual Country Music Association Awards, airing live on ABC from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 19, 2025. Fans who miss the live broadcast can stream the event the following day on Hulu.

Wilson, who leads this year’s nominees, shared that she is both honored and excited to host the CMA Awards for the second year in a row. The lineup of performers will be announced in the coming weeks, and tickets for the highly anticipated event are already available.