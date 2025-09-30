Source: Jason Kempin / Getty Country Artists Impacted by Breast Cancer October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to honor survivors, support those currently in treatment, and remember the loved ones we’ve lost. In the world of country music, several artists and their families have been personally touched by this disease. Their stories of strength and resilience serve as an inspiration to fans everywhere.

1. Sheryl Crow Though often considered more Americana/pop, Sheryl Crow has strong country roots and collaborations with artists like Vince Gill and Miranda Lambert. In 2006, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent minimally invasive surgery followed by radiation. Today, she is cancer-free and a passionate advocate for early detection.

2. Martina McBride’s Advocacy While Martina McBride has not personally battled breast cancer, she has long been an outspoken advocate for awareness. Her song “I’m Gonna Love You Through It” became an anthem for survivors and families, inspired by the stories of women who’ve faced the disease.

Anita Cochran In August 2017, Anita Cochran discovered a lump in her breast. She quickly underwent a double mastectomy and had one lymph node removed. By February 2018, she announced she was cancer-free, though she continued chemotherapy treatments through October of that year. Cochran later channeled her journey into music, releasing the powerful song “Fight Like a Girl” and starting a cancer-related charity. She has since returned to performing on the road.

Skeeter Davis Country legend Skeeter Davis (born Mary Frances Penick) was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1988 and underwent a mastectomy. Though she was initially deemed cancer-free, the disease returned in 1996 and later metastasized in 2001. Davis passed away on September 19, 2004, at the age of 72 in Nashville, leaving behind a lasting musical legacy.

Melissa Etheridge In October 2004, Melissa Etheridge revealed her breast cancer diagnosis. Just months later, she made a bold return to the stage, performing a Janis Joplin tribute at the Grammy Awards while visibly undergoing treatment. Etheridge has since shared how that performance gave her courage and renewed her sense of purpose as an artist. Now cancer-free, she’s committed to living a healthier lifestyle through diet and exercise.

Olivia Newton-John At age 43, Olivia Newton-John was diagnosed with breast cancer during the same weekend her father passed away. After her initial treatment, she became deeply involved in cancer advocacy and fundraising. The disease returned twice — in 2013 and again in 2018, when it metastasized to her bones, advancing to stage IV. Newton-John passed away in August 2022 at the age of 73, remembered not only for her iconic career but also for her courage and advocacy.